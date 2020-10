World Cup Winning Captain Kapil Dev Suffers Heart Attack, Undergoes Angioplasty at Delhi Hospital

Former India international Kapil Dev underwent angioplasty at a hospital in Delhi after suffering a heart attack, as per reports.

Kapil Dev, 61, is a name synonymous with Indian cricket. It was under Kapil that India took that huge step towards becoming a cricketing powerhouse by winning the 1983 World Cup, beating the odds against the mighty West Indies in the final.

During an illustrious career spanning 16 years, Dev played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs and is regarded as one of the finest allrounders the game has seen along with contemporary greats like and Imran Khan, Ian Botham and Richard Hadlee.