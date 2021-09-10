Kapil Dev Wants Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to bowl a few overs in T20I

Former skipper Kapil Dev wants Team India to develop more all-rounders. The 1983 World Cup-winning skipper also opined that a skipper should always have two all-rounders in their arsenal – one batting all-rounder and one bowling all-rounder. Speaking about India’s T20 set-up, Kapil, who is counted among the leading all-rounders of all time, reckoned that Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma should also chip in with the ball here and there as it will help the team.

The 62-year-old also cited the example of veteran greats Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar, saying that they were batters, who would bowl a few overs as it helps the team find more balance, before adding that “everyone should try to bowl a few overs.”

“For a captain, two all-rounders are very important – batting all-rounder and bowling all-rounder,” Kapil told the Hindustan Times.He also said that Hardik Pandya is batting all-rounder while he himself was a bowling all-rounder and a captain should have both kinds of players in their squad - not one way or other. It would increase their chances of success.He also highlighted that a captain will always struggle to find a perfect balance with just one kind of all-rounder in their ranks.

Kapil, a veteran of 131 Tests and 225 ODIs is also not in favour of the gym regime and he feels nowadays players spent a lot of time indoors lifting weights than bowling in the nets. He even went on to advise that gym sessions should be an option rather than being an integral part of cricketer’s day to day activities.

“Gyms should be the option when there is either rain or some special muscle you want to improve,” Kapil added.

He also stressed that a player should spend more time on the ground running as this is the perfect way to increase longevity and reduce injury concerns.

