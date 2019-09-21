Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Kapil Dev Wins 60-64 Individual Age-category in Champions Golf

The two-day Pune leg of AVT Champions tour ended with Delhi-based Pushpendra Singh Rathore of the Border Security Force walking away as the winner and former India International David D'Souza as runner-up.

The two-day event saw participation by over 100 golfers from 10 cities which included star senior golfers like former India cricket Captain Kapil Dev, who won in the 60-64 individual age category.

The par 726700 Yards course, wet due to heavy rains, turned to be tricky on both days.

"Winning is always a good feeling. The AVT tour is a brilliant step towards helping us senior amateur golfers play more consistently now for a goal. The senior's tour has revived the competitive spirit and winning amongst some really talented golfers is a feeling that is worth being cherished," said Dev.

Pushpendra ended up with a gross score of 143 with rounds of 71 and 72 respectively over 36 holes. David D'Souza, on the other hand, notched a total score of 145 with 75 and 70 respectively in each round, a media release issued here said.

The AVT Champions Tour is for senior golfers and is only the second national-senior (50 years and above) golf tournament in India.

Former All India Senior Golf Champion Gangesh Khaitan was the winner in the individual age category of 65 and above.

Also, former Asian Games gold medalist and 2018 IGU Senior All India National Champion as well as winner of the first leg of the AVT Champions Tour, Rishi Narain, was the winner in the 55-59 individual age category.

Overall Gross Winners in individual age categories: 65 years & above: Gangesh Khaitan , gross score of 149 over 36 holes 60 64 years: Kapil Dev, gross score of 150 over 36 holes 55 59 years: Rishi Narain, gross score of 152 over 36 holes 50 54 years: Ankur Prakash, gross score of 147 over 36 holes.

