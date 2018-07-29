Kapil Dev's Love Affair With Golf Continues, to Represent India Again

Loading...
The tournament will be played from October 17 to 19 at the Tom Watson Golf Club in Miyazaki, Japan.
24 years after he last donned India colours in cricket, 59 year old @therealkapildev will be part of the Indian golf team at the 2018 Asia Pacific Seniors in Miyazaki, Japan. pic.twitter.com/sWtIQ1aOFf— Joy Chakravarty (@TheJoyofGolf) July 29, 2018
Dev has previously spoken about how he started playing golf, and what he subsequently liked about the sport.
"A friend of mine called me to play golf and I told him, 'I don't want to go out and play in public, after cricket.' He said that after the first hole nobody will see you, you will be far inside with only your caddie and four friends," Dev told indulgexpress.com.
"In golf you have total control on your body, power, strength, and the result is yours. You can't raise a finger on anybody. I think that gave me the strength, so I can criticise myself and I can say that I played bad.
Any male golfer aged 55 years or above meets the qualifications criteria for the Asia Pacific Seniors. Dev had also qualified for the 2015 edition of the tournament that was held in China. After winning accolades in cricket, his second innings with golf could see him bringing more laurels for the country.
First Published: July 29, 2018, 3:34 PM IST