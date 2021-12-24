Kapil Dev’s Natraj Shot Came Naturally To Ranveer Singh, Says 83’s Assistant Director And Former Cricketer Balwinder Singh Sandhu

The much-awaited film that captures the transforming moment in the history of world cricket is finally up on the theatre screens. Kabir Khan-directed ’83has given a golden chance to cricket fans in India to relive the classic underdog scenario when the Indian cricket team bagged the World Cup, playing against two-time world champions, West Indies.

The film is a special make since the crew contains some of the members of ‘Kapil’s Devils’ assisting the cast in impeccably portraying the defining point for Indian cricket. The crew included Balwinder Singh Sandhu, a medium pace swinger, as assistant director. Talking about Ranveer Singh, who plays Kapil Dev in the film, he said that the actorworked very hard and has done a great job. Sandhu also mentioned how naturally Ranveer grasped all the directions given by him, including Kapil’s famous Natraj Shot.

“He (Ranveer) grasped whatever instructions I gave him and was highly motivated to emulate all these shots correctly. In fact, Kapil’s Natraj shot came very naturally to Ranveer. I told him to stick to his natural ability because Kapil’s pull shot came naturally to him” Sandhu told Sportskeeda.

Sandhu shared this detail while talking about the innings at the Royal Tunbridge Wells in 1983, where Kapil scored a rescue knock of 175 not out after when the team was hovering at 17 runs and 5 wickets. “Kapil looked like a man possessed,” said Sandhu, remembering the match. Unfortunately, the match was never televised for the country to witness greatness on the ground.

After a series of sparkling promotions, including a teaser of the film being projected on Burj Khalifa, the movie is finally screening in theatres. The movie stars Ranveer along withDeepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Hardy Sandhu, and Ammy Virk, among others.

