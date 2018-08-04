Kapil Yet to Get Formal Invite, Says Will Attend Imran's Swearing-in if He Gets One

Loading...
"I have been invited, but not in writing. I got a call from his team, but I haven't received any mail yet. I am waiting for a formal invite," Kapil told reporters on the sidelines of Lousi Phillepe Celebrity Pro Am, an international Professional Golf tournament, here.
"If I get a formal invite, I will go and attend the ceremony," he added.
Kapil said he congratulated Imran over phone on his becoming Prime-Minister-in-waiting.
"I said well done young man," said Kapil, who is considered as one of the greatest all-rounders of all time along with Imran.
He said it was wonderful to see a cricketer like Imran reaching up to the post of prime minister of Pakistan.
"Imran has worked very hard for 20-odd years and he selflessly worked for his country and today he got reward for that. I hope he can keep working in the same manner," said Kapil, who had played against Imran in many matches.
Imran's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) emerged as the single largest party in the country's National Assembly after the July 25 election.
Kapil also hoped that both India and Pakistan can iron out bigger issues and bring peace to the region.
He hoped Imran would do well as Pakistan Prime Minister because he was a very good captain of his country's cricket team.
"Imran was a very good captain, for it was not easy to lead a team like Pakistan. Because of his brilliant captaincy, Pakistan did well. I hope he does the same for his country as Prime Minister," Kapil said.
Also Watch
-
WATCH | Memon: Joe Root's Dismissal Brought India Back in the Game
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
WATCH | Shami Excited to Get Back in Rhythm, Jennings Wants Bowlers to Come Back Strongly
-
Wednesday 01 August , 2018
WATCH | Batting Line-up a Headache for India, Ayaz Memon Tells Gaurav Kalra
-
Wednesday 01 August , 2018
WATCH | Virat Kohli Believes Long Test Series Augurs Well for India
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
WATCH | Late Bloomer Dinesh Karthik Looks to Shine in Wriddhiman Saha's Absence
WATCH | Memon: Joe Root's Dismissal Brought India Back in the Game
First Published: August 4, 2018, 6:54 PM IST