KAR vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Pakistan Super League 2022 match, February 6, 8:00 pm IST

KAR vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2022 match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United:

Karachi Kings will hope to put an end to their losing streak as they play against Islamabad United in the 14th match of the Pakistan Super Kings. Babar Azam’s Karachi have delivered one of their worst performances in the history of the PSL so far.

The franchise lost all its first four matches to languish at the rock-bottom in the points table. Despite having some batting stalwarts like Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, and Joe Clarke, the team has underperformed with the willow and that is the main reason behind their torrid ride.

Islamabad United are doing a fine job under the leadership of Shadab Khan. After winning two from their three league games, the team is second in the standings. Islamabad’s only loss in the league came against Multan Sultans by 20 runs. Batting is the biggest strength of the team and they have scored over 170 + runs in all their three games so far.

Ahead of the match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United; here is everything you need to know:

KAR vs ISL Telecast

KAR vs ISL match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

KAR vs ISL Live Streaming

The Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

KAR vs ISL Match Details

The Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United contest will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi at 8:00 pm IST on February 6, Sunday.

KAR vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Alex Hales

Vice-Captain- Joe Clarke

Suggested Playing XI for KAR vs ISL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Joe Clarke, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam

All-rounders: Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Hasan Ali, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Nabi

KAR vs ISL Probable XIs:

Karachi Kings: Lewis Gregory, Aamer Yamin, Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Sahibzada Farhan, Imad Wasim, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Taha

Islamabad United: Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Faheem Ashraf, Azam Khan (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hasan Ali, Marchant de Lange, Mohammad Wasim, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Mubashir Khan

