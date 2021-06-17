KAR vs LAH Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Pakistan Super League 2021 Match, June 17, 11:30 pm IST Thursday

KAR vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2021 between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars: In the 27th match of the Pakistan Super League 2021, Karachi Kings will feature against Lahore Qalandars. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the league match on June 17, Thursday at 11:30 pm IST.

As PSL 2021 is heading towards its business days, it is an important game for both Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars. Karachi Kings need to win both their remaining league games if they want to qualify for the playoffs. They are currently residing at the fifth spot with three wins from eight league matches. They faced defeat in their last match against Peshawar Zalmi by six wickets.

Lahore Qalandars, on the other hand, are sitting at the third position on the points table with five victories and three losses. Qalandars succumbed to a defeat in their last two encounters against Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United respectively. To confirm a slot in the top four, the franchise needs to return back to the winning ways and win both their upcoming league games.

Ahead of the match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars; here is everything you need to know:

KAR vs LAH Telecast

The Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars match will be telecast on Sony Sports Channel.

KAR vs LAH Live Streaming

The match between KAR vs LAH is available to be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website

KAR vs LAH Match Details

The 27th match of the Pakistan Super League 2021 will be played between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on June 17, Thursday at 11:30 pm IST.

KAR vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Babar Azam

Vice-Captain - Imad Wasim

Suggested Playing XI for KAR vs LAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Chadwick Walton

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Thisara Perera

Bowlers: Mohd Amir, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

KAR vs LAH Probable XIs

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Martin Guptill, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton (wk), Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Imad Wasim (c), Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal, Waqas Maqsood, Abbas Afridi

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akthar (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Faheem Ashraf, Ben Dunk, Tim David, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Shaheen Afridi, Ahmed Daniyal

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here