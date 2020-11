KAR vs LAH Dream11 Predictions, PSL 2020, Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

KAR vs LAH Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / KAR vs LAH Dream11 Best Picks / KAR vs LAH Dream11 Captain / KAR vs LAH Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars will feature in the summit clash of the PSL 2020 which will be played on Tuesday at 08:30 pm IST at the National Stadium, Karachi. Both teams have come a long way to reach here, finishing second and third in the group stage. KAR were lucky to beat the Multan Sultans in the one over Eliminator in the first qualifier, while LAH fought their way through both the Eliminators beating Peshawar Zalmi and the Sultans. Fans can expect a blockbuster contest here with the best of PSL players in action.

KAR vs LAH PSL 2020, Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Live Streaming

All matches of the PSL 2020 can be watched online on FanCode.

KAR vs LAH PSL 2020, Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)

KAR vs LAH PSL 2020, Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars: Match Details

November 17 – 08:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the National Stadium, Karachi

PSL 2020 KAR vs LAH Dream11 team for Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars

PSL 2020 KAR vs LAH Dream11 team for Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars captain: Babar Azam

PSL 2020 KAR vs LAH Dream11 team for Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars vice-captain: Fakhar Zaman

PSL 2020 KAR vs LAH Dream11 team for Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars wicketkeeper: Ben Dunk

PSL 2020 KAR vs LAH Dream11 team for Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars batsmen: Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Tamim Iqbal, Fakhar Zaman

PSL 2020 KAR vs LAH Dream11 team for Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars all-rounders: Imad Wasim, Samit Patel, David Wiese

PSL 2020 KAR vs LAH Dream11 team for Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Waqas Maqsood,

KAR vs LAH PSL 2020, Karachi Kings playing 11 against Lahore Qalandars: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chadwick Walton (WK), Wayne Parnell, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Amir, Waqas Maqsood, Arshad Iqbal

KAR vs LAH PSL 2020, Lahore Qalandars playing 11 against Karachi Kings: Tamim Iqbal, Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel, David Wiese, Ben Dunk (WK), Muhammad Faizan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Dilbar Hussain