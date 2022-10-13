KAR vs MEG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 Karnataka vs Meghalaya, October 14, 9:00 AM IST

KAR vs MEG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 match between Karnataka and Meghalaya: In the Elite Group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022, Karnataka will be locking horns with Meghalaya on Friday. Both the teams have experienced a similar ride in the league so far with a victory and loss each.

Karnataka are currently fourth in the points table. They were brilliant in their first game, scoring a 99-run victory over Maharashtra. However, the team was outclassed by Kerala in its second game. Chasing 180 runs, Karnataka ended up with only 126 runs, registering a loss by 53 runs.

Coming to Meghalaya, they also suffered a loss in their last league match against Haryana by 83 runs. The Meghalaya bowlers did a good job as they restricted the opposition to 136 runs. However, in the second innings, the batter scored only 53 runs. The team won its opening match against Jammu and Kashmir by eight wickets to collect four points and occupy sixth place in the points table.

Ahead of the match between Karnataka and Meghalaya, here is everything you need to know:

KAR vs MEG Telecast

Karnataka vs Meghalaya game will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

KAR vs MEG Live Streaming

The match between the two sides will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

KAR vs MEG Match Details

The two teams will play against each other at the Maharaja Yadavinda Singh International Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh at 9:00 AM IST on October 14, Friday.

KAR vs MEG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Devdutt Padikkal

Vice-Captain – Krishnappa Gowtham

Suggested Playing XI for KAR vs MEG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Luvnith Sisodia

Batters: Anish Charak, Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Kishan Lyngdoh

All-rounders: Krishnappa Gowtham, Raj Biswa, Jagadeesha Suchith

Bowlers: Manoj Bhandage, Chengkam Sangma, Vasuki Koushik



KAR vs MEG Probable XIs:

Karnataka: Krishnappa Gowtham, Luvnith Sisodia(w), Jagadeesha Suchith, Mayank Agarwal(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Manoj Bhandage, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Vasuki Koushik, Manish Pandey, Abhinav Manohar

Meghalaya: Yogesh Tiwari, Raj Biswa, Kishan Lyngdoh, Anish Charak, Chengkam Sangma, Dippu Sangma, Abhishek Kumar, Rajesh Bishnoi Jr, Chirag Khurana, Punit Bisht(w/c), Larry Sangma

