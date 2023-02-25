KAR vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction: Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sunday's PSL 2023 match, February 26, National Stadium in Karachi, 2:30 pm IST

KAR vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s PSL 2023 match 14 between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans: Multan Sultans had finished their last season’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign as the runners-up. The Multan-based franchise were eager to go one step further this time, but the Mohammad Rizwan-led side failed to kick off their PSL 2023 outing on a promising note. In their opening match of the season, Multan had to suffer a heart-breaking one-run defeat at the hands of defending champions Lahore Qalandars. However, Multan scripted a prompt comeback to win their next four matches. Multan will now be looking to extend their unbeaten run to five games as they are set to face Karachi Kings on Sunday. The PSL fixture between Karachi and Multan will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi. In their first-leg meeting, Multan had emerged victorious by three runs. After securing eight points from five games, they are currently placed on top of the points table.

The scene has been quite different for Karachi so far this season. The Imad Wasim-led side have till now managed to clinch just one win in this season’s PSL. The Karachi-based side, with two points to their name, now finds themselves at the fifth spot in the standings.

Ahead of the match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans; here is everything you need to know:

KAR vs MUL Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans match.

KAR vs MUL Live Streaming

The match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will be streamed live on SonyLiv.

KAR vs MUL Match Details

The KAR vs MUL match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday, February 26, at 2:30 pm IST.

KAR vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-Captain: Imad Wasim

Suggested Playing XI for KAR vs MUL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Matthew Wade

Batsmen: Shoaib Malik, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince

All-rounders: Imad Wasim, Ben Cutting, Aamer Yamin

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Ihsanullah, Abbas Afridi

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Possible Starting XI:

Karachi Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Matthew Wade (wk), James Vince, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim (c), Ben Cutting, Irfan Khan, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Umar, Imran Tahir, Akif Javed

Multan Sultans Predicted Starting Line-up: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c and wk), Rilee Rossouw, Kieron Pollard, David Miller, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ilyas, Ihsanullah

