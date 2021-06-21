KAR vs PES Dream11 Prediction And Top Players Lost: Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For PSL 6 Eliminator 1, June 21 11:30 PM IST Monday

KAR vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s PSL 2021 Eliminator 1 Match between Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi: In the first Eliminator of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021, Karachi Kings will take on Peshawar Zalmi on Monday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Peshawar Zalmi are coming into this match after losing to Islamabad United by 15 runs in their previous outing. Peshawar Zalmi finished the group stage at the third spot in the PSL table with 10 points. They won five and lost five games of their 10 matches at the group stage.

On the other hand, Karachi Kings finished at the fourth spot in the table despite having as many points as Peshawar Zalmi, courtesy of net run rate. In their previous outing, they defeated Quetta Gladiators by 14 runs.

The winner of tonight’s fixture will qualify for Qualifier 2, where they will face the loser of Qualifier 1 in Eliminator 2.

Ahead of the PSL 2021 Eliminator 1 match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi; here is everything you need to know:

KAR vs PES Telecast

The match between KAR vs PES will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network.

KAR vs PES Live Streaming

The match between KAR vs PES can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

KAR vs PES Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, June 21 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game will start at 11:30 pm (IST).

KAR vs PES captain, vice-captain

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-captain: Wahab Riaz

KAR vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Kamran Akmal

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Malik

All-Rounders: Imad Wasim, Umaid Asif, Danish Aziz

bWahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Irfan, Muhammad Ilyas

KAR vs PES probable playing XI

Karachi Kings Predicted playing XI: Sharjeel Khan, Martin Guptill, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton (wk), Danish Aziz, Najeebullah Zadran, Imad Wasim (c), Mohd Amir, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Ilyas and Abbas Afridi

Peshawar Zalmi Predicted playing XI: Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Umaid Asif, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Irfan and Sameen Gul

