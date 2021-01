KAR vs PUN Dream 11 predictions Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Karnataka Vs Punjab: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Karnataka Vs Punjab Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Karnataka Vs Punjab Dream11 Best Picks / Karnataka Vs Punjab Dream11 Captain / Karnataka Vs Punjab Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

The first quarter final match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will be played between Karnataka and Punjab on Tuesday, January 26. Both the teams are a part of Group A. Punjab’s performance has been extraordinary in the league as they have not lost a single match in the series. After defeating Tripura in their latest match the team has managed a score of 20 points.

Karnataka, on the other hand have also performed well till now. The only reason they are on the second spot is because of losing a match against Punjab on January 12 by nine wickets. Apart from this fixture the team have been on the winning end of all the matches. Most recently Karnataka defeated UP by five wickets.

KAR vs PUN Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Karnataka Vs Punjab match will start from 12:00 PM IST at the Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad.

KAR vs PUN Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Karnataka Vs Punjab : Live Streaming and telecast

All matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will be telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels. Those willing to watch the match online can live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

KAR vs PUN Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, dream 11 team, Karnataka Vs Punjab:

KAR vs PUN Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Karnataka Vs Punjab captain: Devdutt Padikkal

KAR vs PUN Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Karnataka Vs Punjab vice-captain: Anmolpreet Singh

KAR vs PUN Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Karnataka Vs Punjab wicket keeper: Prabhsimran Singh

KAR vs PUN Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Karnataka Vs Punjab batsmen: Devdutt Padikkal, Rohan Kadam, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Anmolpreet Singh

KAR vs PUN Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Karnataka Vs Punjab all-rounders: Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham

KAR vs PUN Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Karnataka Vs Punjab bowlers: Praveen Dubey, Siddharth Kaul, Arshdeep Singh

KAR vs PUN Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Karnataka probable 11 against Punjab: Rohan Kadam, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair (C), KL Shrijith (WK), Aniruddha Joshi, Praveen Dubey, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prasidh Krishna, Jagadeesha Suchith, Abhimanyu

KAR vs PUN Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Punjab probable 11 against Karnataka: Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Mandeep Singh (C), Anmolpreet Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Harpreet Brar, Siddharth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Baltej Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Arshdeep Singh