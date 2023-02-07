KAR vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction: Karnataka vs Saurashtra Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Semi-final match, February 8 Bengaluru, 9:30 am IST

KAR vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Wednesday’s Ranji Trophy 2022-23 semi-final match between Karnataka and Saurashtra: Karnataka will look to keep their unbeaten run intact when they will face Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy semi-final on Wednesday. The semi-final match between Karnataka and Saurashtra will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Mayank Agarwal-led side topped the Elite Group C standings after winning four of their seven matches in the league stage to qualify for the knockouts. In the quarter-final, Karnataka clinched an emphatic win by an innings and 281 runs against Uttarakhand. Karnataka had to make one change to their side ahead of the semi-final match against Saurashtra. Karnataka wicketkeeper BR Sharath will not take part in the match due to illness. Nihal Ullal was later added to the 15-member Karnataka squad.

Karnataka and Saurashtra have so far faced each other 11 times in the Ranji Trophy and the latter have emerged victorious on five occasions.

Saurashtra will head into the fixture after claiming a 71-run win over Punjab in the quarter-final. Saurashtra reached the quarter-finals of the Ranji Trophy after bagging 26 points from their seven group games.

In the other semi-final, defending champions Madhya Pradesh will face Bengal at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Ahead of the Ranji Trophy semi-final match between Karnataka and Saurashtra; here is everything you need to know:

KAR vs SAU Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Karnataka vs Saurashtra Ranji Trophy semi-final match.

KAR vs SAU Live Streaming

The Ranji Trophy semi-final match between Karnataka and Saurashtra will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

KAR vs SAU Match Details

The KAR vs SAU match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, February 8 at 9:30 am IST.

KAR vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shreyas Gopal

Vice-Captain: Parth Bhut

Suggested Playing XI for KAR vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Harvik Desai

Batsmen: Manish Pandey, Sheldon Jackson, Mayank Agarwal, Arpit Vasvada, Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounders: Shreyas Gopal, Prerak Mankad, Parth Bhut

Bowlers: Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya

Karnataka vs Saurashtra Possible Starting XI:

Karnataka Predicted Starting Line-up: Ravikumar Samarth, Mayank Agarwal (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Nikin Jose, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Gopal, Srinivas Sharath (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, M Venkatesh, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Saurashtra Predicted Starting Line-up: Harvik Desai (wk), Snell Patel, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada (c), Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Parth Bhut, Chetan Sakariya, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya

