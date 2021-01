Karnataka vs Tripura Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Karnataka vs Tripura Dream11 Best Picks / Karnataka vs Tripura Dream11 Captain / Karnataka vs Tripura Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

KAR vs TRP Dream 11 predictions Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Karnataka vs Tripura : Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | In the upcoming Elite Group A match, Karnataka will be squaring off against Tripura on Thursday, January 14. Tripura have been winless till now in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021,while Karnataka have managed to win one out of the two matches that they have played.

KAR vs TRP Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Karnataka vs Tripura fixture will be played at the KSCA Ground, Alur, Bengaluru. The scheduled match will start from 12 PM IST.

Tripura, on January 12, lost the match to Jammu and Kashmir by seven wickets. Karnataka,too, met the same fate as Tripura as they lost the match to Punjab by nine wickets on the same day.

KAR vs TRP Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Karnataka vs Tripura:Live Streaming and telecast

All matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will be telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels. Those willing to watch the match online can live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

KAR vs TRP Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Karnataka vs Tripura: Live Score

KAR vs TRP Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Karnataka vs Tripura: Match Details

The Karnataka vs Tripura match is on Thursday, January 14. The match will start from 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at KSCA Ground, Alur, Bengaluru.

KAR vs TRP Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, dream 11 team, Karnataka vs Tripura

KAR vs TRP Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Karnataka vs Tripura captain: Karun Nair

KAR vs TRP Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Karnataka vs Tripura vice-captain: Krishnappa Gowtham

KAR vs TRP Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Karnataka vs Tripura wicket keeper: KL Shrijith

KAR vs TRP Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Karnataka vs Tripura batsmen: Bishal Ghosh, Devdutt Padikkal, Rohan Kadam, Karun Nair

KAR vs TRP Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Karnataka vs Tripura all-rounders: Manisankar Murasingh, Milind Kumar, Krishnappa Gowtham

KAR vs TRP Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Karnataka vs Tripura bowlers: Sankar Paul, Prasidh Krishna, Jagadeesha Suchith

KAR vs TRP Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Karnataka probable playing 11 against Tripura: Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, KL Shrijith (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Abhimanyu Mithun, Ronit More, Jagadeesha Suchith, Prasidh Krishna, Aniruddha Joshi, Rohan Kadam, Pavan Deshpande

KAR vs TRP Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Tripura probable playing 11 against Karnataka: Bishal Ghosh, Arkaprabha Sinha (wk), Milind Kumar, Rajat Dey, Manisankar Murasingh (c), Ajoy Sarkar, Abhijit Sarkar, Tushar Saha, Udiyan Bose, Sankar Paul, Chandan Roy