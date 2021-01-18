- 1st Test - 14 - 18 Jan, 2021Match Ended135/10(46.1) RR 2.92359/10(136.5) RR 2.62
KAR vs UP Dream 11 predictions Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh : Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh Dream11 Best Picks / Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh Dream11 Captain / Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 18, 2021, 11:32 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh team have only one won match in the league till now, while Karnataka have been in a good form and have only lost one match in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. This is a good opportunity for Uttar Pradesh to up their game and shift upwards on the point table. Inthe respective latest matches, both Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh have been on the winning.
KAR vs UP Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh fixture will be played at the KSCA Ground, Alur, Bengaluru. The scheduled match will start from 12 PM IST.
Uttar Pradesh marked its debut win against Tripura by 9 wickets on January 16 while Karnataka register their win against Railways by two wickets on the same day.
KAR vs UP Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh : Live Streaming and telecast
All matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will be telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels. Those willing to watch the match online can live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.
KAR vs UP Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh : Live Score
CLICK HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
KAR vs UP Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh : Match Details
The Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh match is on Monday January 18. The match will start from 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at KSCA Ground, Alur, Bengaluru.
KAR vs UP Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, dream 11 team, Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh
KAR vs UP Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh captain: Devdutt Padikkal
KAR vs UP Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh vice-captain: Karan Sharma
KAR vs UP Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh wicket keeper:KL Shrijith
KAR vs UP Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh batsmen: Devdutt Padikkal (c), Rohan Kadam, Priyam Garg, Suresh Raina
KAR vs UP Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh all-rounders: Aniruddha Joshi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma
KAR vs UP Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh bowlers: V Koushik, Shreyas Gopal, Shanu Saini
KAR vs UP Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Karnataka probable playing 11 against Uttar Pradesh: Rohan Kadam, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, KL Shrijith (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Abhimanyu Mithun, Praveen Dubey / Jagadeesha Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Prasidh Krishna, Aniruddha Joshi, V Koushik
KAR vs UP Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Uttar Pradesh probable playing 11 against Karnataka: Karan Sharma, Priyam Garg (c), Suresh Raina, Aryan Juyal(wk), Shivam Mavi, Aquib Khan, Sameer Choudhary, Mohsin Khan, Abhishek Goswami, Shanu Saini, Hardeep Singh
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking