KAR-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction For Today: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs, India Senior Women’s T20 2022, April 24, 8:30 AM IST

KAR-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s India Senior Women’s T20 2022 match between Karnataka Women and Delhi Women: It will be a battle between the top two Elite Group C teams on Sunday, April 24 in the India Senior Women’s T20 2022. Karnataka Women and Delhi Women will be playing against each other at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Karnataka were denied a good start in the competition as they suffered three back-to-back losses. The team finally collected two crucial points in the last match by defeating Madhya Pradesh by five wickets. It was a good batting performance by the team as they comfortably chased 139 runs in their 20 overs. With four points, the team is reeling at the rock-bottom in the Group C points table.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Meanwhile, Delhi are occupying the second place with two wins and as many losses. The team started off on an outstanding note by defeating Madhya Pradesh and Chandigarh in their first two games. However, there has been a decline in Delhi’s performance as they lost their last two matches to Railways Women and Himachal Pradesh Women.

Ahead of the match between Karnataka Women and Delhi Women, here is everything you need to know:

KAR-W vs DEL-W Telecast

Karnataka Women vs Delhi Women game will not be telecast in India.

KAR-W vs DEL-W Live Streaming

The India Senior Women’s T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KAR-W vs DEL-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot at 8:30 AM IST on April 24, Sunday.

KAR-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Priya Punia

Vice-Captain: Veda Krishnamurthy

Suggested Playing XI for KAR-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Laxmi Yadav, Prathyoosha Kumar

Batters: Veda Krishnamurthy, Priya Punia, Shweta Sehrawat, Divya Gnanananda

All-rounders: Prathyusha Challuru, Ayushi Soni

Bowlers: Shreyanka Patil, Sahana Pawar, Parunika Sisodia

KAR-W vs DEL-W Probable XIs

Karnataka Women: Prathyoosha Kumar (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Shubha Sateesh, Vrinda Dinesh, Divya Gnanananda, Veda Krishnamurthy, Prathyusha Challuru, Monica Patel, Chandu Venkateshappa Ram, Nikki Prasad, Sahana Pawar

Delhi Women: Parunika Sisodia, Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Bahadur, Ayushi Soni, Babita Negi, Laxmi Yadav(wk), Manju Atmaram, Soni Yadav, Priya Mishra, Priya Punia, Tanisha Singh

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here