Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Dream11 Team Prediction and Live Streaming: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable XIs for Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United, February 16

Karachi Kings will be bidding to record their first win in the Pakistan Super League 2023 when they will lock horns with Islamabad United on Thursday, February 16. The Karachi team is coming into the game after losing their first game to Peshawar Zalmi by two runs.

Karachi’s bowlers lacked rhythm as they conceded 199 runs in the first innings. Chasing the total, Karachi batters made good efforts. The skipper Imad Wasim delivered a headline performance by scoring 80 runs off 47 balls. However, his efforts went in vain as the team fell short of two runs.

Speaking of Islamabad United, they will be playing their first game of this season on Thursday. The team was decent during the league round in the 2022 edition with four wins and six losses. They finished in fourth place and followed it up with a five-wicket win over Peshawar Zalmi in the first Eliminator.

The team was ruled out of the playoff race after losing to Lahore Qalandars in the second qualifier by six runs.

Ahead of the match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pakistan Super League 2023 match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United be played?

The match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United will be conducted on February 16, Thursday.

Where will the Pakistan Super League 2023 match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United be played?

The match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United will be hosted at the National Stadium in Karachi.

What time will the Pakistan Super League 2023 match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United begin?

The match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United will begin at 08:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan Super League 2023 match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United?

The match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan Super League 2023 match between the Karachi Kings and Islamabad United?

The match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Karachi Kings and Islamabad United Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Tom Curran

Vice-Captain: Imad Wasim

Suggested Playing XI for Karachi Kings and Islamabad United Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade

Batters: James Vince, Alex Hales, Paul Stirling, Shoaib Malik

All-rounders: Qasim Akram, Imad Wasim, Tom Curran

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Tabriaz Shamsi, Hasan Ali

Karachi Kings and Islamabad United Predicted Playing XI:

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), James Fuller, James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Matthew Wade (wk), Mohammad Amir, Mir Hamza, Tabriaz Shamsi, Qasim Akram

Islamabad United: Wasim Jr, Faheem Ashraf, Alex Hales, Paul Stirling, Rassie van der Dussen, Shadab Khan ©, Azam Khan, Asif Ali, Tom Curran, Hasan Ali, Zeeshan Zameer

