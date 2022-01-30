Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan Super League 2022 Match No. 6 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

A riveting battle of cricket awaits fans as Karachi Kings willtake on Lahore Qalandars in the evening match on January 30, Sunday. The match will be conducted at the National Stadium in Karachi from 7:30 pm onwards.

Karachi will aim for a comeback on Sunday after losing their first game to defending champions Multan Sultan. Batters need to find their rhythm as they lost their wickets cheaply in the first game. Kings scored only 124 runs against Multan to lose the match by seven wickets.

Babar Azam & Co. will aim to bounce back against Qalandars to climb up the points table from the last place.

Lahore Qalandars are yet to showcase their performance this season. After finishing fifth in the points table, the team made a change in the leadership group as they replaced Sohail Akhtar with Shaheen Shah Afridi. Also, they have made some good overseas signings in the form of Samit Patel, Ben Dunk, Dean Foxcroft, and David Wiese.

When will the PSL 2022 match between Karachi Kings (KAR) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH) start?

The match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars will be played on Sunday, January 30.

Where will PSL 2022 match between Karachi Kings (KAR) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH) be played?

National Stadium in Karachi will host the match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars.

What time will the PSL 2022 match between Karachi Kings (KAR) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH) begin?

The match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PSL 2022 match between Karachi Kings (KAR) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH) match?

The match between Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the PSL 2022 match between Karachi Kings (KAR) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH) match?

Fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars encounter.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League 2022 Probable Playing XI:

KAR vs LAH, Pakistan Super League 2022, Karachi Kings probable playing XI: Mohammad Nabi, Tom Lammonby, Babar Azam©, Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke(wk), Mohammad Taha, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Ilyas, Lewis Gregory, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Imran

KAR vs LAH, Pakistan Super League 2022, Lahore Qalandars probable playing XI: Ahmed Daniyal, Shaheen Afridi (c), Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez, Abdullah Shafique, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Samit Patel, Haris Rauf, Ben Dunk (wk)

