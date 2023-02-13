Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan Super League 2023 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Following a torrid performance last year, Karachi Kings will be eager to start the 2023 edition of the Pakistan Super League on a winning note when they will clash with Peshawar Zalmi. The National Stadium in Karachi will play host to the game of cricket.

The Kings delivered one of the worst performances in the history of the PSL tournament. They featured in a total of 10 league games but ended up winning only one match. With two points, the team finished at the bottom of the points table. This time, they have a good set of players including Imad Wasim, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Amir, and Matthew Wade.

Coming to Peshawar Zalmi, they will be hoping to reach the finals this time. The team was brilliant in the group stage with six wins and four losses. With 12 points, they ended up in third place. However, in the Eliminator game against Islamabad United, Peshawar scored only 169 runs and lost by five wickets.

When will the Pakistan Super League 2023 match Karachi Kings (KAR) vs Peshawar Zalmi (PES) start?

The game will be conducted on February 14, Tuesday.

Where will the Pakistan Super League 2023 match Karachi Kings (KAR) vs Peshawar Zalmi (PES) be played?

The high-profile match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

What time will the Pakistan Super League 2023 match Karachi Kings (KAR) vs Peshawar Zalmi (PES) begin?

The match will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Karachi Kings (KAR) vs Peshawar Zalmi (PES) match?

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Karachi Kings (KAR) vs Peshawar Zalmi (PES) match?

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

KAR vs PES Pakistan Super League 2023 Match, Karachi Kings probable playing XI against Peshawar Zalmi: Imad Wasim(C), Imran Tahir, Mohammad Amir, Matthew Wade(WK), Sharjeel Khan, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Ben Cutting, James Fuller, Tabraiz Shamsi, Qasim Akram

KAR vs PES Pakistan Super League 2023 Match, Peshawar Zalmi probable playing XI against Karachi Kings: Tom Kohler Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Haris Sohail, Jimmy Neesham, Aamir Jamal, Babar Azam(C), Mohammad Haris(WK), Arshad-Iqbal, Usman Qadir, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Wahab Riaz

