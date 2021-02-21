- 3rd T20I - 14 Feb, 2021Match Ended164/8(20.0) RR 8.2
SA
PAK169/6(18.4) RR 9.05
Pakistan beat South Africa by 4 wickets
- 2nd T20I - 13 Feb, 2021Match Ended144/7(20.0) RR 7.2
PAK
SA145/4(16.2) RR 8.88
South Africa beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
Karachi Starts PSL Title Defense With Easy Win Vs Quetta
Karachi Kings began their Pakistan Super League title defense with a clinical sevenwicket victory over former champions Quetta Gladiators on Saturday as cricket fans returned for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.
- Associated Press
- Updated: February 21, 2021, 1:00 AM IST
KARACHI, Pakistan: Karachi Kings began their Pakistan Super League title defense with a clinical seven-wicket victory over former champions Quetta Gladiators on Saturday as cricket fans returned for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.
Around 4,000 mask-wearing fans at the National Stadium watched the home team dismiss Quetta for 121 in 18.2 overs in the opening game of Pakistan’s premier Twenty20 competition.
West Indies veteran Chris Gayle, playing in Pakistan after 14 years, top-scored for Quetta with 39 off 24 balls but Quetta lost wickets at regular intervals after being put into bat.
English wicketkeeper Joe Clarke hit a brisk 46 off 23 balls with six fours and three sixes as Karachi cruised to 126-3 with more than six overs to spare.
Karachi fast bowler Mohammad Amir, who has quit international cricket, pinned down free-scoring Gayle early on and completed 50 wickets in the PSL by claiming 1-14 in four overs.
Gayle showed the threat of his power-hitting by smashing two sixes and a four against fast bowler Aamer Yamin. But the 41-year-old West Indian was undone by Australian fast bowler Daniel Christians slower delivery and offered a tame catch at short third man as Quetta slipped to 68-4 in the ninth over.
Arshad Iqbal, a 20-year-old rookie fast bowler, was the pick of Karachi’s bowlers with 3-16 to restrict the 2019 champions to a below-par total.
