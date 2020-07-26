Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020 | Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli Lead Indian Cricketers Paying Tributes to Soldiers

It was on this day that the Indian Army declared successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay'

Cricketnext Staff |July 26, 2020, 12:50 PM IST
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020 | Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli Lead Indian Cricketers Paying Tributes to Soldiers

July 26 is observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas every year. It was on this day that the Indian Army declared successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', establishing India’s victory over Pakistan in the Kargil conflict in 1999.

Indian cricketers joined the nation in pouring tributes to the brave ones, with legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar leading the way. He wrote: The countless stories of valour & selfless sacrifices of our Flag of India Defence Forces during the Kargil War are awe-inspiring. We shall always remain indebted to their service to our nation!"

India captain Virat Kohli too joined in

Separatist activities in Kashmir along with both nations trying to conduct nuclear tests led to an increasingly tense atmosphere in the 1990s.

In an attempt to defuse the situation, both countries signed the Lahore Declaration in February 1999, promising to provide a peaceful and bilateral solution to the Kashmir conflict.

However, during the winter of 1998–1999, Pakistani soldiers, disguised as Kashmiri militants infiltrated into positions on the Indian side of the LOC. The war that ensued saw India trying to regain control of all the previously held territory and came to be known as the Kargil War of 1999. The war ended on July 26, when India regained control of all the previously held territory, hence re-establishing the state existing before the war.

