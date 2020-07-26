Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020 | Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli Lead Indian Cricketers Paying Tributes to Soldiers

July 26 is observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas every year. It was on this day that the Indian Army declared successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', establishing India’s victory over Pakistan in the Kargil conflict in 1999.
Indian cricketers joined the nation in pouring tributes to the brave ones, with legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar leading the way. He wrote: The countless stories of valour & selfless sacrifices of our Flag of India Defence Forces during the Kargil War are awe-inspiring. We shall always remain indebted to their service to our nation!"
The countless stories of valour & selfless sacrifices of our 🇮🇳 Defence Forces during the Kargil War are awe-inspiring.We shall always remain indebted to their service to our nation! 🙏🏻 #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/qfrMNZybun— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 26, 2020
Saluting the valour and courage of our brave hearts of the Indian Armed Forces who laid down their lives fighting for our Nation, all to keep all of us safe. 🙏🏼 Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #KargilVijayDiwas— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 26, 2020
Saluting the valour and courage of our bravehearts, who selflessly protect us throughout the day and night 🙏🏼 Aap ho, toh hum hain. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/e0NWADJLJh — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 26, 2020
Tribute to all the bravehearts on #KargilVijayDivas . Always indebted to the gallantry and sacrifice of our armed forces. Jai Hind ! pic.twitter.com/M2kscDOZpG— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 26, 2020
We shall never forget the invincible spirit and valour of the heroes who sacrifice their lives for our nation's safety. Proud of our armed forces. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳#KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/YCBJzjPpPh — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) July 26, 2020
Separatist activities in Kashmir along with both nations trying to conduct nuclear tests led to an increasingly tense atmosphere in the 1990s.
In an attempt to defuse the situation, both countries signed the Lahore Declaration in February 1999, promising to provide a peaceful and bilateral solution to the Kashmir conflict.
However, during the winter of 1998–1999, Pakistani soldiers, disguised as Kashmiri militants infiltrated into positions on the Indian side of the LOC. The war that ensued saw India trying to regain control of all the previously held territory and came to be known as the Kargil War of 1999. The war ended on July 26, when India regained control of all the previously held territory, hence re-establishing the state existing before the war.
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020 | Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli Lead Indian Cricketers Paying Tributes to Soldiers
It was on this day that the Indian Army declared successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay'
