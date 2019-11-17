Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

17 Nov, 201919:00 IST

1st Test: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Mount Maunganui

21 Nov, 201903:30 IST

1st Test: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Gabba, Brisbane

21 Nov, 201905:30 IST

2nd Test: IND VS BAN

upcoming
IND IND
BAN BAN

Kolkata

22 Nov, 201913:00 IST

Karim Janat Stars as Afghanistan Upset West Indies to Level T20 Series

Karim Janat came in from the cold to take a starring role Saturday as Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs to level their three-match Twenty20 series.

AFP |November 17, 2019, 8:33 AM IST
Karim Janat Stars as Afghanistan Upset West Indies to Level T20 Series

Lucknow: Karim Janat came in from the cold to take a starring role Saturday as Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs to level their three-match Twenty20 series.

The 21-year-old was only a substitute in the first clash in Lucknow that West Indies easily won. But he took five wickets as West Indies were restricted to 106-8 in the chase for Afghanistan's 147-7 in the second game.

Janat's 26 from 18 balls, including five fours, was also the joint-highest score for Afghanistan along with opener Hazratullah Zazai.

"I was the 12th man for the last game and that was the best way for me to see what the line should be. I had a plan in mind and I kept to it," said Janat, whose change of pace and skillful choice of length claimed valuable scalps including Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer.

"On this wicket, change of pace is a good weapon to have."

Afghanistan had looked on course for a bigger total but Kesrick Williams took two wickets in two balls to claim openers Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz after they put on 42.

Some of Afghanistan's mid-order wickets went cheaply and with dew making bowling difficult, West Indies captain Kieron Pollard must have thought his side's unbeaten record in the tour so far was safe.

But medium pace bowler Janat was well-supported by the other Afghan bowlers and the West Indies batsmen looked sluggish as they chased a run-rate that quickly got out of control.

"At the halfway stage, we were happy with 147," said Pollard. "Their batsmen came hard at us, but we came back well, especially Kesrick. We cannot fault the bowlers.

"We didn't get a good start in the powerplay, and we lost wickets every time we were trying to be aggressive.

"We just have 24 hours to wrong the rights, and hopefully we can come back and do those things right tomorrow."

The final game is also in Lucknow, where Afghanistan play their home games, on Sunday. West Indies beat Afghanistan 3-0 in the one-day series before the T20s.

Hazratullah ZazaiKarim JanatWest Indies vs Afghanistan

Related stories

West Indies Cruise to 30-Run Win Over Afghanistan in First T20I
Cricketnext Staff | November 15, 2019, 12:05 AM IST

West Indies Cruise to 30-Run Win Over Afghanistan in First T20I

Shai Hope Ton Sees West Indies Complete ODI Series Whitewash Over Afghanistan
Cricketnext Staff | November 12, 2019, 8:26 AM IST

Shai Hope Ton Sees West Indies Complete ODI Series Whitewash Over Afghanistan

Afghanistan Will Play Smart Cricket Against West Indies: Rashid Khan
Cricketnext Staff | November 4, 2019, 12:17 AM IST

Afghanistan Will Play Smart Cricket Against West Indies: Rashid Khan

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 17 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Mount Maunganui

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019

PAK v AUS
Gabba, Brisbane

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 22 Nov, 2019

BAN v IND
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more