'Karma': Fans on Twitter Thrash Riyan Parag For Dropping an Easy Catch of In-form Rajat Patidar

Rajasthan Royals cricketer Riyan Parag on Friday was in the crosshairs of cricket fans on social media, again. This time for dropping an easy catch of in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Rajat Patidar during the second qualifier of IPL 2022. Patidar had scored a memorable century in the Eliminator clash against Lucknow Super Giants.

Fielding at backward point, Parag’s reverse cup attempt to gobble up a cut shot from Patidar in the final over of Powerplay came a cropper. The RCB batter was batting on 13.

Fans were quick to post their reactions to his dropped catch.

Rajasthan Royals fans watching Riyan Parag play for them in IPL!#RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/JIXAmAVA08 — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) May 27, 2022

Riyan Parag karma always hits you back..Dropped inform batsmen Patidar & he can cost you the match #RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/ZVw8LJan2j — Anchit Pandey (@anchitkumar) May 27, 2022

No Anger From Riyan Parag On His Dropped Catch — Vaibhav Bhola (@VibhuBhola) May 27, 2022

Riyan Parag chose the worst day to drop his first catch this IPL. — Cricketjeevi (@wildcardgyan) May 27, 2022

The only reason rr are playing Riyan Parag is his fielding and he bottled in that field also#RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/SEgqFZL927 — frozen (@ein_scofield) May 27, 2022

Riyan Parag dropping an easy catch – The moment whole cricket twitter was waiting for — Sourabh (@1handed_6) May 27, 2022

Parag was earlier criticised by Australia legend Matthew Hayden among others for his on-field antics. The RR youngster pretended putting the ball on the ground after taking a fine catch of Marcus Stoinis – it came right after his earlier attempt was declared as not out by the TV umpire who concluded the ball touched the ground before being caught.

“I have got some advice for you young man, cricket is very very long game and we all have very long memories. Never ever tempt fate because it comes around quickly,” Hayden said in the commentary box.

He has also involved in a heated on-field exchange with RCB cricketers Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj after hitting a match-winning fifty against them. Harshal refused to shake his hand later on.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here