Karnataka's KL Rahul to Train at NCA, Misses Ranji Trophy Q/F Against Jammu & Kashmir

In-form wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul will not be part of Karnataka's squad for the Ranji Trophy quarter-final match against Jammu and Kashmir beginning February 20 in Jammu, and will be training at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore instead.
Rahul, who was in sublime form during the white-ball contests of the New Zealand tour, is not part of the Test series. Teammate Manish Pandey has also returned to India after the ODI series and is part of the Karnataka squad for the quarter-final.
Rahul and Pandey are yet to play in the Ranji Trophy for Karnataka this season. Nonetheless Pandey is expected to make his first appearance in the tournament this season in Jammu.
The team for the QFs against J&K is announced. Manish Pandey is back but Karun Nair will continue to lead the side. KL Rahul, however, will not be a part of the side since he’s undergoing training at the NCA. #RanjiTrophy #JKvKAR pic.twitter.com/EJjUBhtTay— Karnataka Ranji Team║ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ರಣಜಿ ತಂಡ (@RanjiKarnataka) February 17, 2020
However, Karun Nair will continue as captain despite the presence of Pandey, who was leading the team before joining up with the national squad.
Rahul, who's luck changed from the Australia ODI series in India, scored 224 runs at an average of 56 and played an instrumental role in India's historic 5-0 series win over the Black Caps. He also scored 88* and 112 in the first and third ODIs against New Zealand. Unfortunately both knocks were eventually part of losing causes.
His recent performances and versatility in the India colours has made him almost irreplaceable in the shorter formats of the game, giving captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri a few solutions in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup later in the year.
