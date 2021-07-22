Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021, the England cricket team made a strong statement as they scripted a 2-1 series win over Pakistan. Impressed with the performance delivered by England in the T20I series, veteran seamer Stuart Broad has predicted Morgan’s men are favourites to win the T20 World Cup set to be played later this year.

Broad believes that England, the current ODI world champions, have a strong squad at their disposal.

“I was just watching Morgs (Eoin Morgan) lift the trophy (after series win over Pakistan) there and I think we’re going to win the World Cup, we’ve got so many bases covered. We’ve got so much depth, they play fearless cricket, It just feels like we’re going to win the World Cup,” Stuart Broad told Sky Sports.

💬 I think we'll win the World Cup! 💬A bold prediction from @stuartbroad8 - and, yes, @wardyshorts, it is on social media for all to see! 😂📱 📰 #ENGvPAK report 👉 https://t.co/IMFHy8EUrc📋 Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/kh0kdRvAmq pic.twitter.com/UfHIb7DUvP — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 20, 2021

However, Broad’s prediction resulted in West Indies allrounder Dwayne Bravo and former Indian cricketer Murali Kartik trolling him.

On Instagram, Bravo took a jibe saying that he wasn’t aware of Broad being a comedian too. “Didn’t know Stuart Broad turn comedian now. All the best to all teams though let’s wait and see," Bravo wrote a hilarious comment reacting to a post about Broad’s statement.

Kartik went a step ahead as he trolled Broad by reminding him of England’s heartbreaking loss to Italy in the final of Euro 2020. The veteran spinner left a comment saying that England have a habit of jinxing their own team and dreaming of winning the tournaments.

“I think England jinx their own team by saying it’s coming home for everything even when the Trophy is millions of miles away," Kartik said.

