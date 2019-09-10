Karun Nair Eyes Big Ranji Season After Impressive Duleep Trophy Start
Karnataka batsman Karun Nair has credited his pre-season preparation as one of the key reasons for his current form. Nair was one of the standout performer in the Duleep Trophy, scoring 375 runs in three matches including a century and two half-centuries.
Karun Nair Eyes Big Ranji Season After Impressive Duleep Trophy Start
Karnataka batsman Karun Nair has credited his pre-season preparation as one of the key reasons for his current form. Nair was one of the standout performer in the Duleep Trophy, scoring 375 runs in three matches including a century and two half-centuries.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | August 28, 2019, 8:16 PM IST
Jalaj Saxena Achieves Rare First-Class Record
Cricketnext Staff | September 3, 2019, 3:58 PM IST
Sunil Joshi Appointed Uttar Pradesh Ranji Coach
Cricketnext Staff | August 31, 2019, 4:35 PM IST
Abhimanyu Easwaran Named New Bengal Captain in All Formats
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019
AUS v ENGThe Oval
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019
ZIM v BANMirpur
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019
PNG v USALauderhill, Florida
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 14 Sep, 2019
ZIM v AFGMirpur All Fixtures
Team Rankings