Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

13 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 1: USA VS PNG

upcoming
USA USA
PNG PNG

Lauderhill, Florida

13 Sep, 201919:15 IST

Match 2: AFG VS ZIM

upcoming
AFG AFG
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

14 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Karun Nair Eyes Big Ranji Season After Impressive Duleep Trophy Start

Karnataka batsman Karun Nair has credited his pre-season preparation as one of the key reasons for his current form. Nair was one of the standout performer in the Duleep Trophy, scoring 375 runs in three matches including a century and two half-centuries.

Cricketnext Staff |September 10, 2019, 12:19 PM IST
Karun Nair. (Source: Twitter)

Karnataka batsman Karun Nair has credited his pre-season preparation as one of the key reasons for his current form. Nair was one of the standout performer in the Duleep Trophy, scoring 375 runs in three matches including a century and two half-centuries.

"I prepared really well over the last one and a half months for the season. It all came together during the Duleep Trophy,” Nair was quoted as saying by Firstpost.

"Lots of batting, lots of nets, lots of drills, lots of training sessions concerned with fitness.(There was) more emphasis on batting the whole day and batting two times a day, like doing two sessions, just working a lot more on the batting than usual."

"There were certain areas where I needed to work on, technically as well. Once I had gotten through that technical stuff, I started batting long hours, started hitting lots of balls so that I felt comfortable with the things I changed with the technical point of view."

Nair was quite vocal about how selectors have not communicated much with him as he has struggled to seal a spot in the Indian team despite a triple ton.

However, he is now looking ahead rather than looking behind.

"It's in the past now, I am not thinking about it at all. I am only thinking about the season and starting the season well which I have.

"And just continuing the good work I have been doing. What's gone is gone, I cannot keep thinking about the past. Just looking forward to the new season now."

"The Ranji season wasn't very good, I got five games and didn't get many runs. I don't know, maybe some technical flaws or something.

"There were a few things which I had to work on this season which I hadn't last season which I have done now, and like I said, I don't want to look into the past and keep thinking about that.

"This is a fresh season and I want to start afresh and start as though this is the start of my career."

Duleep trophykarnatakakarun nairranji trophy

Related stories

Jalaj Saxena Achieves Rare First-Class Record
Cricketnext Staff | August 28, 2019, 8:16 PM IST

Jalaj Saxena Achieves Rare First-Class Record

Sunil Joshi Appointed Uttar Pradesh Ranji Coach
Cricketnext Staff | September 3, 2019, 3:58 PM IST

Sunil Joshi Appointed Uttar Pradesh Ranji Coach

Abhimanyu Easwaran Named New Bengal Captain in All Formats
Cricketnext Staff | August 31, 2019, 4:35 PM IST

Abhimanyu Easwaran Named New Bengal Captain in All Formats

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

PNG v USA
Lauderhill, Florida

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 14 Sep, 2019

ZIM v AFG
Mirpur All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...