Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

13 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 1: USA VS PNG

upcoming
USA USA
PNG PNG

Lauderhill, Florida

13 Sep, 201919:15 IST

Match 2: AFG VS ZIM

upcoming
AFG AFG
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

14 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Karunaratne, Malinga Among Ten Sri Lanka Players Opting Out of Pakistan Tour

Following a meeting organized by Sri Lanka Cricket with players of the national team on Monday, ten players have decided to opt out of the team’s tour of Pakistan which is supposed to see three ODIs and three T20Is played from September 27 to October 9, 2019.

Cricketnext Staff |September 9, 2019, 7:52 PM IST
Karunaratne, Malinga Among Ten Sri Lanka Players Opting Out of Pakistan Tour

Following a meeting organized by Sri Lanka Cricket with players of the national team on Monday, ten players have decided to opt out of the team’s tour of Pakistan which is supposed to see three ODIs and three T20Is played from September 27 to October 9, 2019.

Among the players opting out are the likes of Lasith Malinga, Dimuth Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews, who were all given the freedom to choose whether they wanted to be a part of the squad touring Pakistan or not.

“Sri Lanka Cricket today held a meeting with players, who were chosen as part of a preliminary squad to select the team, which will be touring Pakistan to play 03 ODIs and 03 T20i matches, starting from 27th September to 09th October, 2019,” an official Sri Lanka Cricket statement read.

“Former Sri Lanka Air Force Commander, Marshal Air Roshan Goonetileke, who is the Chief Security Advisor of the SLC, briefed the players about the security situation in Pakistan and the security arrangements PCB plans on implementing during Sri Lanka team’s tour of that country, whilst Chairman of the National Selection Panel Mr. Asantha De Mel, explained about the selection policy for future tours.

“He said, players will be given the freedom to decide on either taking part or not in the forthcoming Pakistan tour. Accordingly, the following players chose to stay away from the upcoming Pakistan series - Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Janith Perera, Dhananjaya De Silva, Thisara Perera, Akila Dhananjaya, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Suranga Lakmal, Dinesh Chandimal, Dimuth Karunaratne.”

The statement also mentioned that Kusal Mendis is not available for selection due to an injury sustained during the recently concluded New Zealand series.

“Following the meeting with the players, the National Selectors, selected a T20i and ODI squad to tour Pakistan, and the respective squads will be sent to the approval of the Minister of Telecommunication, Foreign Employment and Sports Honorable Harin Fernando in due course.”

The development means that Sri Lanka would have to field a team that will largely see new faces in the national set-up.

Akila DhananjayaAngelo MathewsDhananjaya de SilvaDimuth KarunaratneDinesh ChandimalKusal Janith PereraLasith Malinganiroshan dickwellaPakistan vs Sri LankaSri Lanka Tour of PakistanSri Lanka vs PakistanSuranga LakmalThisara Perera

Related stories

PCB Worried Over Unavailability of Senior SL Players For Home Series
Cricketnext Staff | September 8, 2019, 7:04 PM IST

PCB Worried Over Unavailability of Senior SL Players For Home Series

Six PSL Franchises Refuse to Submit Bank Guarantees
Cricketnext Staff | September 8, 2019, 7:07 PM IST

Six PSL Franchises Refuse to Submit Bank Guarantees

Building a Team That Can Play Attacking Cricket is Priority: Misbah
Cricketnext Staff | September 5, 2019, 7:08 PM IST

Building a Team That Can Play Attacking Cricket is Priority: Misbah

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

PNG v USA
Lauderhill, Florida

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 14 Sep, 2019

ZIM v AFG
Mirpur All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...