Karunaratne, Malinga Among Ten Sri Lanka Players Opting Out of Pakistan Tour
Following a meeting organized by Sri Lanka Cricket with players of the national team on Monday, ten players have decided to opt out of the team’s tour of Pakistan which is supposed to see three ODIs and three T20Is played from September 27 to October 9, 2019.
