Karunaratne Slapped US$ 7000 Fine by SLC in Drunk-driving Case

The 30-year-old was reportedly in an inebriated state when he injured the rider of a three-wheel taxi and sent him to the hospital.
"Sri Lanka Cricket decided to impose a fine of US$ 7000 on Dimuth Karunaratne, after the player was found to have violated the ‘Player Contractual Obligation,’ entered into with SLC," read a release from the board.
"It was observed; that the recent incident which Dimuth was involved amounts to a breach of his ‘Contractual Obligation’ with the SLC. However, considering Karunaratne's earlier track record; where he has maintained a very high professional standard as a player; SLC will not take further action against him."
Karunaratne had on Tuesday taken to Facebook to offer an unconditional apology for his actions which he described as "utterly unbecoming of a Sri Lankan national cricketer." He further informed that the injured driver had been released from the hospital.
First Published: April 3, 2019, 5:14 PM IST