KAS vs BG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Live Streaming Details For Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022. April 9, 9:30 PM IST

KAS vs BG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 match between Karwan Strikers and Brother Gas: Karwan Strikers and Brothers Gas have been unbeaten in the ongoing Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022. The two teams will be bidding to continue their winning streak as they will square off against each other on Saturday.

Karwan Strikers are at the top of the Pool-Cross points table. They made a stunning start to the league by defeating Dubai Aviators in the first match by a massive 146 runs. Fayyaz Ahmed and Sagar Kalyan slammed a century each to take the team home. In their second game against DCC Starlets, Aryan Lakra played a match-defining knock of 51 runs to take the team home by seven wickets.

Coming to Brother Gas, their maiden victory came against Ajman Heroes by 27 runs. The team followed it up with a nine-run win over Colatta Chocolates. Hamdan Tahir was the man of the match for his knock of 51 runs. Brother Gas are second in the points table due to the low net run rate as compared to Karwan Strikers.

Ahead of the match between Karwan Strikers and Brother Gas; here is everything you need to know:

KAS vs BG Telecast

Karwan Strikers vs Brother Gas game will not be telecast in India

KAS vs BG Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KAS vs BG Match Details

The 27th match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 09:30 PM IST on April 9, Saturday.

KAS vs BG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aryan Lakra

Vice-Captain: Jiju Janardhanan

Suggested Playing XI for KAS vs BG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Hamdan Tahir

Batters: Usman Khan, Fahad Nawaz, Fayyaz Ahmed

All-rounders: Ameer Hamza, Jiju Janardhanan, Umer Farooq, Aryan Lakra

Bowlers: Mohammad Azhar, Babar Iqbal, Hafeez Ur Rehman

KAS vs BG Probable XIs

Karwan Strikers: Aryan Lakra, Fahad Nawaz, Ameer Hamza, Ali Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed, Babar Iqbal (C), Furqan Khalil (WK), Nadir Hussain, Akif Raja, Niaz Khan, Hafeez Ur Rehman

Brother Gas: Hamdan Tahir (wk), Jiju Janardhanan, Usman Khan, Mohammad Waseem (c), Tanvir Javed, Mohammad Azhar, Saqib Manshad, Zahid Ali, Dawood Ejaz, Muhammad Afzal, Umer Farooq

