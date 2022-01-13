KAS vs BUK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sharjah CBFS T20 match, January 13, 10:00 PM IST

KAS vs BUK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah CBFS T20 match between Karwan Strikers and Bukhatir XI: The eighth fixture of the Sharjah CBFS T20 will be hosted between Karwan Strikers and Bukhatir XI at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. The game will be played between the two sides at 10:00 PM IST on January 13, Thursday.

Karwan Strikers will be playing their first match of the tournament on Thursday. The team has a perfect blend of youngsters and experience in their squad. Strikers have roped in star players like Muhammad Usman, Aryan Lakra, and Ameer Hamza for the current season of the tournament. The team has a high chance of starting their run in the tournament with a victory.

Bukhatir XI, on the other hand, have played two matches in the league. The team failed to make an impact as they lost to Internglobe Marine and MGM Cricket Club by 18 and 66 runs, respectively. The team needs to work on both their bowling and batting to do well in the competition.

Ahead of the match between Karwan Strikers and Bukhatir XI; here is everything you need to know:

KAS vs BUK Telecast

KAS vs BUK match will not be telecasted in India.

KAS vs BUK Live Streaming

Karwan Strikers vs Bukhatir XI game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

KAS vs BUK Match Details

Karwan Strikers vs Bukhatir XI contest will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 10:00 PM IST on January 13, Thursday.

KAS vs BUK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Chirag Suri

Vice-Captain: Aryan Lakra

Suggested Playing XI for KAS vs BUK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Vriitya Aravind

Batters: Chirag Suri, Ali Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed

All-rounders: Aryan Lakra, Ameer Hamza, Hassan Eisakhel, Simranjeet Singh Kang

Bowlers: Hassan Khalid, Sabir Rao, Hafeez Ur Rehman

KAS vs BUK Probable XIs:

Karwan Strikers: Aryan Lakra, Ameer Hamza, Furqan Khalil, Ali Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Usman, Waqas Ahmed, Kashif Daud, Raja Akifullah Khan, Sabir Rao, Hafeez Ur Rehman

Bukhatir XI: Hassan Eisakhel, Jamshaid Zafar, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind, Atta Ur Rahim, Khalid Shah (c & wk), Ghulam Murtaza, Hassan Khalid, Muhammad Mudassar, Ankur Sangwan, Simranjeet Singh Kang

