KAS vs DCS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 match, April 8, 9:30 pm IST

KAS vs DCS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 match between Karwan Strikers and DCC Starlets: DCC Strikers will look towards continuing their unbeaten ride in the Sharjah Ramadan T20 as they will face Karwan Strikers on Friday. DCC Strikers made a blistering start in the competition by defeating Ajman Heroes by 23 runs. It was Ronak Panoly’s 69-run knock that steered the team to victory.

Strikers continued their impressive performance in their second game as well. They snuck Colatta Chocolates by six runs by defending 145 runs in 20 overs. Shamim Ali was the hero of the game as he took a five-wicket haul.

Karwan Strikers also made a brilliant start in the T20 Championship. They got the better of Dubai Aviators by a massive 146 runs. Sagar Kalyan and Fayyaz Ahmed caused carnage on the field as they smacked 105 and 122 runs respectively.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Karwan Strikers and DCC Starlets; here is everything you need to know:

KAS vs DCS Telecast

Karwan Strikers vs DCC Starlets game will not be telecast in India.

KAS vs DCS Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KAS vs DCS Match Details

The 25th match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 9:30 pm IST on April 8, Friday.

KAS vs DCS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Aryan Lakra

Vice-Captain - Ammar Badami

Suggested Playing XI for KAS vs DCS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Shrey Sethi

Batters: Ammar Badami, Fahad Nawaz, Fayyaz Ahmed

All-rounders: Ameer Hamza, Ronak Panoly, Nilansh Keswani, Aryan Lakra

Bowlers: Jash Giyanani, Babar Iqbal, Hafeez Ur Rehman

KAS vs DCS Probable XIs:

Karwan Strikers: Aryan Lakra, Fahad Nawaz, Ameer Hamza, Ali Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed, Babar Iqbal (C), Akif Raja, Niaz Khan, Hafeez Ur Rehman, Furqan Khalil (WK), Nadir Hussain

DCC Starlets: Adithya Shetty, Ronak Panoly (c), Shrey Sethi (wk), Ammar Badami, Punya Mehra, Shamim Ali, Soorya Sathish, Jash Giyanani, Nilansh Keswani, Shaurya Singh, Qais Farooq

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here