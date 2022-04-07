KAS vs DUA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022. Match 23, April 7, 9:30 PM IST

KAS vs DUA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 match between Karwan Strikers and Dubai Aviators: In the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022, Karwan Strikers (KAS) will be squaring off against Dubai Aviators (DUA) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 9:30 PM IST in a Thursday.

The Strikers will be playing their first game of the season. They have a good mix of experienced and young players. Aryan Lakra, Fayyaz Ahmed and Babar Iqbal among others will be the key players in the team. Strikers will be aiming to start this season on a winning note.

The Dubai Aviators, on the other hand, lost both their opening games of the tournament and are currently at the bottom of the Pool-Cross Group points table. The Aviators arrive in this match after losing their last game against Ajman Heroes by 64 runs. They too will be keen to put an end to their losing spree and open their account with a win on Thursday.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between KAS vs DUA; here is everything you need to know:

KAS vs DUA Telecast

Karwan Strikers vs Dubai Aviators game will not be telecast in India.

KAS vs DUA Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KAS vs DUA Match Details

The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah at 9:30 pm IST on Thursday, April 7.

KAS vs DUA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aryan Lakra

Vice-Captain: Mohammed Shihan Faris

Suggested Playing XI for KAS vs DUA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Mohammed Shihan Faris

Batters: Azlam Azeez, Rajaram Subedi, Sourav Shah

Allrounders: Sihab Mohammed, Azim Golandaz, Chetan Rane, Aryan Lakra

Bowlers: Faras Khan, Azim Golandaz, Sagheer Hussain-I

KAS vs DUA Probable XIs

Karwan Strikers: Aryan Lakra, Ameer Hamza, Ghulam Murtaza, Fayyaz Ahmed, Salman Khan, Furqan Khalil (WK), Tariq Mehmood, Fahad Nawaz, Babar Iqbal, Shiraz Ahmed, Niaz Khan

Dubai Aviators: Azlam Azeez, Rajaram Subedi, Sourav Shah, Sihab Mohammed, Azim Golandaz, Chetan Rane, Sagheer Hussain-I, Mandeep Singh-I, Faras Khan, Mohammed Shihan Faris (WK), Muhammad Naeem-III

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here