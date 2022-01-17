KAS vs IGM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sharjah CBFS T20 match, January 17, 10:00 PM IST

KAS vs IGM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah CBFS T20 match between Karwan Strikers and Interglobe Marine: The 14th match of the Sharjah CBFS T20 will be played between Karwan Strikers and Interglobe Marine. The two teams will go up against each other at 10:00 PM IST on Monday, January 17, at the Sharjah Cricket Ground.

The Karwan Stikers’ season opener didn’t go as per the plan as they ended up losing by 14-runs to Bukhatir XI chasing a big total of 181 runs. However, they bounced back in the following game with a massive 147-run victory over Savannah Lions CC on Saturday.Batting first, the Strikers posted a mammoth 239/5 target, their bowlers did the rest as they bundled the opponents for 92-runs and an over to spare.

They will be high on confidence and will be keen to continue that momentum against Interglobe Marine, who are enjoying a splendid ride in the tournament. The Marinehas won all four of their league matches and are undefeated in the Sharjah T20 Championship so far. They come into this match on the back of a three-wicket victory over Karwan Blues in their last game, which pushed them to the top of the heap with eight points under their belt.

Ahead of the match between Karwan Strikers and Interglobe Marine; here is everything you need to know:

KAS vs IGM Telecast

KAS vs IGM match will not be telecasted in India.

KAS vs IGM Live Streaming

Karwan Strikers vs Interglobe Marine game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

KAS vs IGM Match Details

Karwan Strikers vs Interglobe Marine contest will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 10:00 PM IST on Monday, January 17.

KAS vs IGM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: CP Rizwan

Vice-Captain: Aryan Lakra

Suggested Playing XI for KAS vs IGM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Yasir Kaleem

Batters: Ali Khan II, Fayyaz Ahmed, Asif Khan

All-rounders: Aryan Lakra, CP Rizwan, Ameer Hamza, Touqeer Riyasat

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Harry Bharwal, Farooq Momand

KAS vs IGM Probable XIs:

Karwan Strikers: Furqan Khalil, Ali Khan II, Fayyaz Ahmed, Waqas Ahmed I, Aryan Lakra, Ameer Hamza, Tariq Mehmood, Hafeez Ur Rehman, Farooq Momand, Babar Iqbal

Interglobe Marine: Sandy Sandeep, Yasir Kaleem, Basil Hameed, Asif Khan,Babar Ghazanfar, Vishnu Sukumaran, CP Rizwan, Touqeer Riyasat, Imran Tahir, Mohammed Amir, Harry Bharwal

