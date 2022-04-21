KAS vs TVS Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, April 21, 11:30 PM IST

KAS vs TVS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 match between Karwan Strikers and The Vision Shipping: Karwan Strikers and The Vision Shipping with clash in the upcoming match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League at the Sharjah Cricket Ground on April 21, Thursday.

Karwan Strikers will take a lot of confidence from their impressive performance in the Sharjah T20 league. Strikers won all their league matches to top the Cross group points table with six points. Their journey in the competition ended after they endured a loss in the semi-final against Future Mattress by six wickets. The team will hope to perform well in the T10 format and lift the trophy.

Vision Shipping also did well in the T20 league. They qualified for the playoffs with two wins and one loss. TVS defeated MGM Cricket Club in the quarter-final but were beaten by Interglobe Marine in the semi-final game by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between Karwan Strikers and The Vision Shipping, here is everything you need to know:

KAS vs TVS Telecast

Karwan Strikers vs The Vision Shipping game will not be telecast in India.

KAS vs TVS Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KAS vs TVS Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 11:30 PM IST on April 21, Thursday.

KAS vs TVS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sagar Kalyan

Vice-Captain: Aryan Lakra

Suggested Playing XI for KAS vs TVS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Umar Arshad

Batters: Fayyaz Ahmed, Ali Abid, Sagar Kalyan, Fahad Nawaz

All-rounders: Aryan Lakra, Mohammad Nadeem, Saqib Mahmood

Bowlers: Zubair Zuhaib, Muhammad Mudassar, Niaz Khan

KAS vs TVS Probable XIs

Karwan Strikers: Fayyaz Ahmed, Aryan Lakra, Asif Hayat, Fahad Nawaz, Nadir Hussain, Moazzam Hayat, Sagar Kalyan, Babar Iqbal (C), Hafeez Ur Rehman, Muhammad Mudassar, Niaz Khan

The Vision Shipping: Junaid Shamsudheen, Mohammad Nadeem, Fayyaz Ahmed, Imran Javed, Ali Abid, Sajad Malook, Saqib Mahmood (C), Shahbaz Ali, Zubair Zuhaib, Muhammad Umar Arshad, Muhammad Rohid

