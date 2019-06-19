Kashmir Bowler Rasikh Salam Banned For Two Years by BCCI For Age Fudging

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Wednesday (June 19) withdrew Rasikh Salam from the India Under-19 squad after banning him for two years for age fudging and named Prabhat Maurya as his replacement for an ODI tri-series, to be held in England from July 21.
"Mr. Rasikh Salam has been banned by the BCCI for two years following a discrepancy – submission of faulty birth certificate to BCCI," stated BCCI in the press release.
The paceman from Jammu and Kashmir, who submitted a faulty birth certificate to the board, recently became the youngest player to feature in the Indian Premier League. He was only the third player from Jammu & Kashmir to get an IPL contract - after Parvez Rasool and Manzoor Dar - as he was bought by Mumbai Indians for his base price of INR 20 lakh.
He only featured in one game where he conceded 42 runs against Delhi Capitals. The 18-year-old however did manage to impress everyone with his pace and was brilliant in his first spell where he conceded only 21 runs in his first three overs. However, in the last over of his spell, Rishabh Pant plundered him for 21 to spoil his figures.
Salam comes from Kulgam village. His journey started on the village grounds where he was coached and mentored by cousins Nadeem Javeed and Mubeen Koul.
Hired by Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) last year to improve state cricket which had been in doldrums due to recurring mismanagement of funds and poor infrastructure, Irfan Pathan picked Salam from 700 aspiring cricketers during a talent hunt drive.
Though he is quite short, Salam can be skiddy and has the ability to swing the ball prodigiously. Last year after he took a hat-trick in a trial match, Salam was called up for the Vijay Hazare Trophy where he caught the eye of the Mumbai Indians scouts.
