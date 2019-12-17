Kasun Rajitha Ruled Out of Second Pakistan Test Due to Hamstring Injury

Sri Lankan pacer Kasun Rajitha has been ruled out of the second Test against Pakistan due to a hamstring injury.
Rajitha had picked up the hamstring strain during his spell with the new ball on day five of the first Test, and proceeded to bowl only six overs as a result of that. However, he did pick up the important wicket of Shaan Masood during the spell.
Rajitha has become the second Sri Lankan seamer to be ruled out of the series, after Suranga Lakmal could not travel to Pakistan with the team after contracting dengue. Lahiru Kumara and Vishwa Fernando are the only two front-line seamers at Sri Lanka's disposal at the moment.
The first Test between the two sides ended in a draw, and the second Test will be played at Karachi from December 19.
