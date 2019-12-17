Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 9, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 17 December, 2019

1ST INN

Rajshahi Royals *

179/4 (19.0)

Rajshahi Royals
v/s
Khulna Tigers
Khulna Tigers

Toss won by Khulna Tigers (decided to field)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 1, Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane, 17 December, 2019

1ST INN

Sydney Thunder *

101/4 (13.1)

Sydney Thunder
v/s
Brisbane Heat
Brisbane Heat

Toss won by Sydney Thunder (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Chennai

15 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Visakhapatnam YSR

18 Dec, 201913:30 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Cuttack

22 Dec, 201913:30 IST

1st Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Perth PS

12 Dec, 201910:30 IST

Kasun Rajitha Ruled Out of Second Pakistan Test Due to Hamstring Injury

Sri Lankan pacer Kasun Rajitha has been ruled out of the second Test against Pakistan due to a hamstring injury.

Cricketnext Staff |December 17, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
Kasun Rajitha Ruled Out of Second Pakistan Test Due to Hamstring Injury

Sri Lankan pacer Kasun Rajitha has been ruled out of the second Test against Pakistan due to a hamstring injury.

Rajitha had picked up the hamstring strain during his spell with the new ball on day five of the first Test, and proceeded to bowl only six overs as a result of that. However, he did pick up the important wicket of Shaan Masood during the spell.

Rajitha has become the second Sri Lankan seamer to be ruled out of the series, after Suranga Lakmal could not travel to Pakistan with the team after contracting dengue. Lahiru Kumara and Vishwa Fernando are the only two front-line seamers at Sri Lanka's disposal at the moment.

The first Test between the two sides ended in a draw, and the second Test will be played at Karachi from December 19.

Kasun RajithaPakistan vs Sri LankarajithaSri Lanka vs Pakistan

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 December, 2019

WI v IND
Visakhapatnam YSR

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 December, 2019

WI v IND
Cuttack

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 December, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 3 January, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 19 December, 2019

SL v PAK
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Thu, 05 Dec, 2019

BHU v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

MDV v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

USA v UAE
Sharjah

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 T20 | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

MDV v BHU
Sharjah

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Place Play-off T20 | Mon, 09 Dec, 2019

TBC v TBC
Thiruvananthapuram GIS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 ODI | Mon, 09 Dec, 2019

USA v SCO
Sharjah

ICC CWC 2019 | Final T20 | Mon, 09 Dec, 2019

TBC v TBC
Sharjah All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more