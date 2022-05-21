Katey Martin Reveals Concussion Played a Part in Retirement From All Forms of Cricket

Recently retired New Zealand women’s wicketkeeper-batter Katey Martin revealed that suffering from a concussion in the last 12 months of her career played a part in her decision to call time on her career spanning 21 years. On May 18, Martin retired from all forms of cricket after being a part of the New Zealand team for 19 years.

“I didn’t want to get a head knock and then have to deal with that again. It does get you really down, and then you feel like you can’t give your all. That played somewhat into the decision. I knew the time was right, but those little things add to it,” Martin was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.

Martin, who was visibly emotional during national anthems before New Zealand played their final match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup against Pakistan, admitted that the narrow three-run loss to West Indies in the tournament opener is something that is still present in her mind.

With five runs needed off as many balls, Martin was dismissed for 44 and eventually, couldn’t take the hosts home as West Indies pulled off a heist. “I was out there, and I had the opportunity, and I knew how important that was. There have been some really tough moments and some heartbreaking moments and there were times where I’ve scored runs, but never fully finished the job.”

“That’s definitely something I’ve struggled with over the last year or so. I haven’t been as consistent as I should’ve been as a player and knowing that that’s your role, and you haven’t done that, has been quite tough.”

Martin’s final appearance as a cricketer was in the FairBreak Invitational T20 tournament in Dubai earlier this month, which was won by the Tornadoes team, where she featured alongside New Zealand captain Sophie Devine. Martin, 39, believes that having players from developing nations compete alongside full nations cricketers will help grow women’s cricket globally.

“Hearing the stories about how they’ve developed and what cricket is like in their country, I guess has refreshed my mind in cricket and what I can do around helping and supporting, not just here in New Zealand, but also what I can do around supporting and mentoring these players around the world.”

“If you imagine a little girl in Bhutan watching someone in the national team being on TV, playing with the likes of (fellow New Zealand player) Suzie Bates or (England left-arm spinner) Sophie Ecclestone, that’s what’s going to help grow the game globally.”

Martin, who makes occasional appearances as a commentator during New Zealand’s matches in the home season, signed off by hoping that she finds time to develop the next generation of keepers for White Ferns.

“I know it’s pretty daunting moving from domestic cricket into international cricket, so if I can pass on the knowledge that I’ve been able to gain over that period of time and get in and hit some balls, and help others out.”

“I was fortunate when I was younger to have (former New Zealand player) Rowan Milburn in Dunedin who helped me with my wicketkeeping and got me into a position that I have been in, so I want to be able to do that, and help grow the game.”

