Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Thiruvananthapuram GIS

08 Dec, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Wankhede, Mumbai

11 Dec, 201919:00 IST

1st ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Chennai

15 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Visakhapatnam YSR

18 Dec, 201913:30 IST

Katherine Brunt Becomes First English Woman to Take 150 ODI Wickets

Right-arm fast bowler Katherine Brunt has became the first English woman cricketer to pick 150 wickets in ODIs. She achieved the feat during the first ODI of the three-match series against Pakistan which England won by 75 runs at the Kinrara Oval on Monday.

IANS |December 10, 2019, 11:27 AM IST
Katherine Brunt Becomes First English Woman to Take 150 ODI Wickets

Kuala Lumpur: Right-arm fast bowler Katherine Brunt has became the first English woman cricketer to pick 150 wickets in ODIs. She achieved the feat during the first ODI of the three-match series against Pakistan which England won by 75 runs at the Kinrara Oval on Monday.

Katherine has so far played 121 ODIs for England in which she has scalped 150 wickets at an average of 22.90. She is only the sixth woman cricketer to reach the milestone of 150 ODI wickets. The 34-year-old has also played 12 Tests and 72 T20Is in which she has scalped 41 and 74 wickets respectively.

India's Jhulan Goswami leads the list of leading wicket-taker in ODIs with 225 scalps under her belt. She is followed by Cathreyn Fitzpatrick of Australia (180), Ellyse Perry of Australia (152), Anisa Mohammed of West Indies (151) and Pakistan's Sana Mir (151).

The second ODI of the series will be played on Thursday and if Katherine manages to take three wickets, she will become the third-highest wicket-taker overall in women's ODI history.

bruntkatherine bruntodiswomen's cricket

Related stories

Australia's Kristen Beams Retires from All Forms of Cricket
Cricketnext Staff | December 1, 2019, 9:23 AM IST

Australia's Kristen Beams Retires from All Forms of Cricket

Alex Blackwell Calls Time on Record-breaking Career
Cricketnext Staff | November 28, 2019, 9:57 AM IST

Alex Blackwell Calls Time on Record-breaking Career

Pakistan Captain Bismah Maroof Wants to Play Bilateral Matches Against India
Cricketnext Staff | November 29, 2019, 12:35 PM IST

Pakistan Captain Bismah Maroof Wants to Play Bilateral Matches Against India

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 11 December, 2019

WI v IND
Wankhede, Mumbai

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sun, 15 December, 2019

WI v IND
Chennai

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 December, 2019

WI v IND
Visakhapatnam YSR All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more