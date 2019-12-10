Katherine Brunt Becomes First English Woman to Take 150 ODI Wickets
Right-arm fast bowler Katherine Brunt has became the first English woman cricketer to pick 150 wickets in ODIs. She achieved the feat during the first ODI of the three-match series against Pakistan which England won by 75 runs at the Kinrara Oval on Monday.
