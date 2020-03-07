Katy Perry Meets India and Australia Teams Ahead of Women's T20 World Cup Final

Superstar musician Katy Perry, who will be performing two songs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground before the ICC T20 World Cup final between India and Australia, spent the evening before meeting the two teams.
Perry, who will also perform post the final, was handed over an Australian team shirt by Ellyse Perry, who was ruled out of the final after injuring herself in the final group stage game.
A Perry, Perry good photo #T20WorldCup | #FILLTHEMCG pic.twitter.com/YhBnZmWqvR— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 7, 2020
Not even @katyperry is allowed to know the India team for tomorrow #T20WorldCup | #FILLTHEMCG pic.twitter.com/b3RQyJG5Wz— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 7, 2020
"I'm going to give them what they know. You came for Roar you came for Firework and that is what I am going to give you" @katyperry is going to roll out the hits at the MCG tomorrow Get yourself a ticket ➡️ https://t.co/qHh1n3vmXP#T20WorldCup | #FILLTHEMCG pic.twitter.com/IFpHYm5xQq— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 7, 2020
As of Friday, more than 75,000 tickets had been sold for a match that marks the culmination of a 17-day, 10-team, tournament that has proved both entertaining and competitive.
Organisers have set their sights on beating the official world attendance record for a women's sporting fixture on Sunday, to coincide with International Women's Day.
Australian captain Meg Lanning says her team are "pumped" for their defence of the women's Twenty20 World Cup against India on Sunday with hopes high that more than 90,000 fans will cram the cavernous Melbourne Cricket Ground.
They go into the final as favourites, courtesy of being the sport's dominant side, winning four of the six tournaments so far, in contrast to Harmanpreet Kaur's India, who are in their first decider.
India progressed as the top-ranked team in their group after their match against England was washed out. Host and defending champions Australia defeated South Africa by five runs in the other semi-final.
