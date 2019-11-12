Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Katy Perry to Perform at ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Final

Popstar Katy Perry will perform at the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 on March 8 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Cricketnext Staff |November 12, 2019, 7:02 PM IST
Popstar Katy Perry will perform at the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 on March 8 - International Women’s Day – at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

She will be performing during both the pre-game show and the post-match celebration.

Perry, who has just released her new single 'Harleys In Hawaii', says she's looking forward to heading back to Australia to lead the celebrations.

“I'm all about celebrating equality and the achievements of women, which naturally happens on a global scale on International Women's Day. It’s no coincidence that I said yes to performing live at the women's final on this day.

“I hope to bring a unifying, electric performance playing some of my most empowering songs for the best female cricketers on the planet and some of my greatest fans, as we all unite to support gender equality and empower people to achieve everything that they desire.”

ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Local Organising Committee CEO, Nick Hockley is excited to welcome Perry to Australia for the event.

“We are seeing incredible momentum in the development of cricket as a sport for women and girls. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia is a perfectly timed opportunity to accelerate this change.

“What better way to celebrate than the T20 World Cup final at the MCG on International Women’s Day and who better to lead that celebration than Katy Perry, who is an inspiration to girls and boys across the world.”

The Women’s T20 World Cup will kick off with hosts and defending champions Australia taking on India in the opening match at the Sydney Showground Stadium on February 21, 2020.

