Kaviya Maran Smiles And SRH Fans Are Delighted Following Nine-Wicket Win Over PBKS | Watch Video

OSunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kaviya Maran was again trending on social media after she was captured sporting a wide smile with her IPL franchise posting a confidence-boosting with over Punjab Kings in Chennai on Wednesday. Kaviya has been a regular visitor in the stands during SRH’s IPL 2021 matches this season and her expressions following the team’s three straight defeats went viral on Twitter.

SRH chased down a below-par target of 121 against PBKS at Chepauk for their first win of the season. They won by nine wickets with Jonny Bairstow hitting an unbeaten half-century.

Fans immediately took to social media expressing their delight at seeing SRH CEO Kaviya happy after the much-needed win with few pointing out that people are more happy for her than the match result.

Kaviya is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, who is the owner of media network Sun Group.

The contest also saw the return of dependable Kane Williamson who had an elbow issue that kept him in the dug-out as he watched SRH lose their first three matches of the campaign. He was declared fit for today’s clash and made a solid unbeaten 16 off 19 to see him team through.

PBKS won the toss and opted to bat first. SRH bowlers produced a combined display as they kept their opponents on the backfoot with regular strikes. None of the Punjab batters crossed 22 as they were bowled out for 120 in 19.4 overs.

Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed took 3/21 from his four overs while spinner Abhishek Sharma chipped in with 2/24. In reply, SRH were given a strong start by their opening pair of David Warner and Bairstow as they added 73 runs before being separated.

Warner was out for 37 but Bairstow went on to complete his fifty, remaining unbeaten on 63 off 56. Their return to form bodes well with the next match against defending champions Mumbai Indians who are hurting after a close defeat to Delhi Capitals.

