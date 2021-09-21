KB vs KC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 match, September 21, 07:00 pm IST

KB vs KC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 match between Kharagpur Blasters and Krishnanagar Challengers: Kharagpur Blasters will cross swords with Krishnanagar Challengers in the 30th match of the ongoing Bengal T20 Challenge 2021. The encounter will be played at the Eden Gardens at 07:00 pm IST on September 21, Tuesday. Kharagpur Blasters won their last match against Krishnanagar Challengers by nine wickets.

Kharagpur Blasters have performed relatively well in the competition as compared to Krishnanagar Challengers. They have secured victory in three out of nine league games while their two matches were abandoned. Blasters’ last match against Durgapur Dazzlers was washed out due to rain.

Krishnanagar Challengers, on the other hand, have failed to get going in the T20 Championship. Challengers have won just one from their nine league games so far. The team is reeling at the last position in the points table. They will be hoping to end their campaign on a good note as they are already out from the playoffs race.

Ahead of the match between Kharagpur Blasters and Krishnanagar Challengers; here is everything you need to know:

KB vs KC Telecast

The Kharagpur Blasters vs Krishnanagar Challengers match will not be telecasted in India

KB vs KC Live Streaming

The match between Kharagpur Blasters and Krishnanagar Challengers will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KB vs KC Match Details

The 30th match of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 will be played between Kharagpur Blasters and Krishnanagar Challengers at the Eden Gardens at 07:00 pm IST on September 21, Tuesday.

KB vs KC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Arnab Nandy

Vice-Captain: Kazi Junaid Saifi

Suggested Playing XI for KB vs KC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Agniv Pan

Batters: Dip Chatterjee, Koushik Ghosh, Mohit Roy

All-rounders: Kazi Junaid Saifi, Pradipta Pramanik, Prayas Ray Barman, Arnab Nandy

Bowlers: Shreyan Swarup Chakraborty, Debtanu Baidya, MD Kaif

KB vs KC Probable XIs:

Kharagpur Blasters: Prayas Ray Barman, Rishav Das, MD Kaif, Sandipan Das, Gitmoy Basu (wk), Dip Chatterjee, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Mohit Roy, Sachin Singh, Kazi Junaid Saifi (c), Pradipta Pramanik

Krishnanagar Challengers: SK Asif Hossain, Ayan Gupta, Agniv Pan (c & wk), Kanishk Seth, Avinash Kumar, Arnab Nandy, Debtanu Baidya, Anuj Kumar Singh, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Shreyan Swarup Chakraborty, Aryaman Singh

