KB vs KH Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 match, September 18, 07:00 pm IST

KB vs KH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 match between Kharagpur Blasters and Kolkata Heroes: Kharagpur Blasters will square off against Kolkata Heroes in the 24th match of the ongoing Bengal T20 Challenge 2021. The fixture between the two sides will be played at the Eden Gardens at 07:00 pm IST on September 18, Saturday. The last match between Kharagpur Blasters and Kolkata Heroes was abandoned due to rain.

Kharagpur Blasters have failed to perform decently in the T20 competition so far. The team is struggling to get going as they have won just two out of their seven league matches. Blasters are currently fifth in the points table with five points under their belt. Kolkata Heroes, on the other hand, have played a total of seven games, winning three and losing as many games. They are fifth in the points table.

Both Kharagpur Blasters and Kolkata Heroes will be low on confidence as they lost their last game in the competition. While Kolkata Heroes were outplayed by Durgapur Dazzlers by 31 runs, Barrackpore Bashers defeated Kharagpur Blasters by 34 runs in their last fixture.

Ahead of the match between Kharagpur Blasters and Kolkata Heroes; here is everything you need to know:

KB vs KH Telecast

The Kharagpur Blasters vs Kolkata Heroes match will not be telecasted in India

KB vs KH Live Streaming

The match between Kharagpur Blasters and Kolkata Heroes is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KB vs KH Match Details

The 24th match of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 will see Kharagpur Blasters playing against Kolkata Heroes at the Eden Gardens at 07:00 pm IST on September 18, Saturday.

KB vs KH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Karan Lal

Vice-Captain: Ramesh Prasad

Suggested Playing XI for KB vs KH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ranjot Singh Khaira

Batsmen: Ramesh Prasad, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Dip Chatterjee

All-rounders: Prayas Ray Barman, Pradipta Pramanik, Karan Lal, Kazi Junaid Saifi

Bowlers: Md. Kaif, Alok Pratap Singh, Geet Puri

KB vs KH Probable XIs:

Kharagpur Blasters: Gitimoy Basu(wk), Prayas Ray Barman, Rishav Das, Md Kaif, Sandipan Das Jr, Shivang Chatterjee, Kazi Saifi(c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Yuvraj Keswani, Pradipta Pramanik, Dip Chatterjee

Kolkata Heroes: Ranjot Singh Khaira, Sougata Dutta, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury(c), Suvankar Bal(wk), Aamir Gani, Karan Lal, Kaushik Maity, Arin Roy, Geet Puri, Alok Pratap Singh, Ramesh Prasad

