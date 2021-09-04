KBC 13: Virender Sehwag Recalls ‘Mental Pressure’ of Speaking in English

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag is named among the best cricketers in the world, however, he was afraid of the English language in the initial days of his career. Sehwag revealed this in the TV show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati-13’ (KBC 13). He along with Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief Sourav Ganguly appeared as special guest on the quiz show for the Shaandaar Shukrawaar episode. Both the former captains of the Indian team revealed a number of untold anecdotes to host Amitabh Bachchan during the show.

In the show, Amitabh asked a question about Japanese tennis players and the mental health of athletes. In July this year, tennis star Osaka withdrew from the French Open, citing her struggles with anxiety and depression.

Responding to the question, Ganguly said that there is “a lot of mental pressure” on players of different games. He gave the example of England all-rounder Ben Stokes who has taken an indefinite break from all forms of cricket to “prioritise his mental well-being”.

Meanwhile, Sehwag said that he also “faced mental pressure” while sharing an anecdote about the time when he got the Man of the Match award for the first time and Indian Team’s current coach Ravi Shastri was the commentator.

“I did not know how to speak in English. Speaking in English was also a mental challenge for me. I wanted him to ask questions in Hindi, but he (Shastri) asked the first question in English. At that time, we used to focus on playing good cricket and not on English. But, I learned English because international matches had to be played. It is a matter of pride that now I speak the English language and I am not afraid of anyone,” Sehwag said.

In the special episode of the KBC 13 that aired on September 3, both Sehwag and Ganguly shared plenty of fun moments. They won Rs 25 lakh.

