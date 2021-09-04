KBC 13: Virender Sehwag Reveals This Secret About Sourav Ganguly

The former Indian cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag were part of an Indian side that was very consistent and successful across different conditions. Both the players were aggressive in the way they played and shared great camaraderie on the field. They were special guests on the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 for the Shaandaar Shukrawaar episode. Sehwag and Ganguly revealed a number of untold anecdotes to host Amitabh Bachchan during the show.

Sehwag revealed that Sourav Ganguly used to ask his players to pack his kit bags when he went for press conferences after the match. However, the current BCCI president denied all these allegations outright and asked Amitabh Bachchan to validate the response from Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra, Yuvraj Singh or Harbhajan Singh.

Sehwag and Ganguly shared plenty of fun moments during the show and during the show Sehwag said that he had not seen a better captain than Sourav Ganguly. “I have played under many captains but no one was better than Ganguly,” said Sehwag. The former master blaster said that Ganguly taught Team India to win abroad. Earlier, Team India used to struggle in overseas conditions, but under Ganguly’s captaincy, the side started performing better in England and Australia.

Sehwag, known for his quick wit, even compared Sourav Ganguly to WHO. He said, “Sourav Ganguly was like the WHO of our team. Whatever he used to say, would happen.”

However, Ganguly retorted and said that Sehwag never listened to him. He said, “Even after my refusal in the final of the NatWest Trophy, he kept hitting the bowler for fours. He just allowed one ball to pass, maybe he felt pity for me.”

In the special episode of the KBC 13 that aired on September 3, both Sehwag and Ganguly won Rs 25 lakh.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here