KBC 13: Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly Take Amitabh on Laughter Ride

Former India Cricket team captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag will be the next celebrity guests on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 13, which is hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. In the promo video, Sehwag can be seen breaking into songs and coming up with witty answers in his trademark humour while Ganguly is laughing away all the while.

Host Amitabh Bachchan asked both the former players about what their usual reaction was after they registered a victory against Pakistan. Replying to this query, Sehwag said that there is a 1988 film Shahenshah and asked Amitabh Bachchan to quote the dialogue “Rishte main to hum tumhare baap lagte hai,” to which Sehwag responded, “Hum toh baap hai hi unke”.

Amitabh also said that he heard Sehwag used to hum while batting. The former Indian batsman was quick to respond with a song. “Chala jata hoon kisike dhun mein,” Sehwag sung and shadow-practiced a hook shot.

The Shahanshah of Bollywood then asked how the duo felt when they misfielded during the game. Sehwag replied that if the coach is Greg Chappel, then the song that describes the situation the best was “Apni to jaise taise kat jaegi, aapka kya hoga janabe ali,”, pointing towards his former captain as both of them laughed.

This episode will be aired on September 3 at 9 pm on Sony.

