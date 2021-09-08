​KC vs KB Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs For Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Krishnanagar Challengers vs Kharagpur Blasters, September 8, 7:00 pm IST

KC vs KB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 Match between Krishnanagar Challengers vs Kharagpur Blasters: Krishnanagar Challengers will be up against the Kharagpur Blasters in the fourth match of the Bengal T20 Challenge on Wednesday. The match between the Challengers and Blasters will be held at the Eden Gardens stadium of Kolkata and it will begin at 07:00 pm (IST).

Krishnanagar Challengers kick-started their tournament with a five-wicket win over Durgapur Dazzles and they will look to continue their winning momentum in this match as well. On the other hand, this is the first game of the season for Kharagpur Blasters and they will do their best to open their account on the points table by winning this match.

For Krishnanagar Challengers, to do well in this series, the likes of Koushik Ghosh, Diganta Neogi, Arnab Nandy and Anuj Kumar Singh will have to rise on the occasions.Meanwhile, the Kharagpur Blasters will rely upon the services of Kazi Junaid Saifi, Dip Chatterjee, Prayas Ray Barman and Mohit Roy to do perform well in this tournament.

Here is everything you need to know about today’s Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 match between Krishnanagar Challengers and Kharagpur Blasters:

KC vs KB Telecast

The Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 match between Krishnanagar Challengers and Kharagpur Blasters will not be televised in India.

KC vs KB Live Streaming

The Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 match between Krishnanagar Challengers and Kharagpur Blasters can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

KC vs KB Match Details

The Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 match between KC vs KB will be played on Wednesday, September 8 at the Eden Gardens stadium, Kolkata. The match between KC vs KB will start at 7:00 pm (IST).

KC vs KB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Arnab Nandi

Vice-captain: Diganta Neogi

Suggested Playing XI for KC vs KB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Agniv Pan, Gitmoy Basu

Batsmen: Anuj Kumar Singh, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Koushik Ghosh

All-rounder: Arnab Nandy, Rishav Das, Diganta Neogi

Bowlers: Md Kaif-I, Soumyadip Mandal, Abhimanyu Easwaran

KC vs KB Probable XIs

Krishnanagar Challengers Predicted Playing XI: Arnab Nandi, Agniv Pan(wk), Koushik Ghosh, Ayan Gupta, Diganta Neogi, Ayush Kumar Singh, SK Asif Hussain, Kanishk Seth, Golam Mustafa, Soumyadip Mandal, Shreyan Chakraborty

Kharagpur Blasters Predicted Playing XI: Gitmoy Basu, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Dip Chatterjee, Mohit Kumar, Prayas Ray Barman, Rishav Raj, Shivaang Chatterjee, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Md Kaif-I, Raj Kumar Lal, Sandipan Das

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here