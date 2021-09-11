KC vs KH Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, September 11, 3:00 pm IST Saturday

KC vs KH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 match between Krishnanagar Challengers and Kolkata Heroes: Krishnanagar Challengers and Kolkata Heroes are all set to play against each other in the ninth match of the ongoing Bengal T20 Challenge 2021. The game will be conducted at the Eden Gardens at 3:00 pm IST on September 11, Saturday. This will be the first time that the two teams will play against each other in the Bengal T20 Challenge.

Krishnanagar Challengers started their run in the competition on a winning note. The team defeated Durgapur Dazzlers in their first match by five wickets. However, there has been a serious decline in the performance of the Challengers. The team lost their last game against Kharagpur Blasters by nine wickets. The team will be looking for redemption while entering the contest against Kolkata Heroes.

Kolkata Heroes are enjoying a similar ride as Krishnanagar Challengers in the T20 Championship. They started their campaign with a victory against Barrackpore Bashers but lost the next game to Kanchenjunga Warriors. Kolkata Heroes are currently third in the points table.

Ahead of the match between Krishnanagar Challengers and Kolkata Heroes; here is everything you need to know:

KC vs KH Telecast

The Krishnanagar Challengers vs Kolkata Heroes match will not be telecast on TV.

KC vs KH Live Streaming

The match between Krishnanagar Challengers and Kolkata Heroes is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KC vs KH Match Details

The ninth match of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 will see Krishnanagar Challengers playing against Kolkata Heroes at the Eden Gardens at 03:00 pm IST on September 11, Saturday.

KC vs KH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Alok Pratap Singh

Vice-captain: Ritwik Roy Chowdhury

Suggested Playing XI for KC vs KH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Ranjot Singh Khaira, Suvankar Bal

Batsmen: Koushik Ghosh, Ramesh Prasad, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury

All-rounders: Arnab Nandy, SK Asif Hossain, Karan Lal

Bowlers: Alok Pratap Singh, Kanishk Seth, Debopratim Haldar

KC vs KH Probable XIs

Krishnanagar Challengers: Azaz Ansari, Shreyan Chakraborty, Arnab Nandi, Agniv Pan(wk), Koushik Ghosh, SK Asif Hussain, Debtanu Baidya, Golam Mustafa, Diganta Neogi, Ayan Gupta, Kanishk Seth

Kolkata Heroes: Ramesh Prasad, Debopratim Halder, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Suvankar Bal(wk), Atanu Ghosh, Toufik Mondal, Kaushik Maity, Geet Puri, Alok Pratap Singh, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Karan Lal

