KC vs WKH Dream11 Team Japanese Premier League - Other T20 Kansai Chargers vs West Kanto Hurricanes – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 25, 2020

KC vs WKH Dream11 Team Prediction Japanese Premier League - Other T20 | The highest level of domestic cricket in Japan, the Japan Premier League T20 features representative teams from East, West, South and North Kanto as well as Kansai. The 2020 tournament takes place at the Sano International Cricket Ground over three days (July 25rd-25th). Each team plays every other team once followed by a final between the top two teams. The JPL is will be live streamed on the JCA website so fans can follow all the action. The Japan Premier League teams are made up of the best players from each of the Japan Cup T20 teams in their respective regions. Plenty of Japan national squad players feature in each squad as well as star players from several different countries. There will be four matches per day, starting at 10:30am on Thursday 23rd July with the Final scheduled for 2:30pm on Saturday 25th July. However Sunday 26th July has also been saved as a reserve day just in case the weather causes postponements.
KC vs WKH Japanese Premier League - Other T20 Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed worldwide JCA website
KC vs WKH Japanese Premier League - Other T20 Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
KC vs WKH Japanese Premier League - Other T20 Match Details
July 25 – 11:00 AM IST from Sano International Cricket Ground
KC vs WKH Japanese Premier League - Other T20 My Dream11 Team
KC vs WKH Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Chanaka Dushmantha
KC vs WKH Dream11 Team Batsmen: Mahmood ur Rahman, Tomoki Ota, Raheel Kano (CAPTAIN)
KC vs WKH Dream11 Team All-rounders: Akira Kuribayasi, Makoto Taniyama (VICE CAPTAIN), Koji Iwasaki
KC vs WKH Dream11 Team Bowlers: Harambage Sukita, Shahen Silva, Oshantha Nanayakkara, Takurou Hagihara
KC vs WKH Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Kansai Chargers : Makoto Taniyama, Akira Kuribayasi, Chanaka Dushmantha, Sota Wada (C), Harambage Sukita, Kohei Wakita, Kenjiro Iwamoto, Yuji Yamamoto, Ryuichi Ashida, Shahen Silva, Ikuya Nishioka.
West Kanto Hurricanes : Tomoki Ota (C), Wataru Miyauchi, Raheel Kano, Nozomi Tomizawa, Supun Nawarathna, Naotsune Miyaji, Rajan Karki, Oshantha Nanayakkara, Koji Iwasaki, Shogo Kimura, Takurou Hagihara.
