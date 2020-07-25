Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 3rd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 24 - 28 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

369 (111.5)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

197 (65.0)

West Indies need 389 runs to win

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202017:30 IST

KC vs WKH Dream11 Team Japanese Premier League - Other T20 Kansai Chargers vs West Kanto Hurricanes – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 25, 2020

KC vs WKH Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / KC vs WKH Dream11 Best Picks / KC vs WKH Dream11 Captain / KC vs WKH Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |July 25, 2020, 8:56 AM IST
KC vs WKH Dream11 Team Japanese Premier League - Other T20 Kansai Chargers vs West Kanto Hurricanes – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 25, 2020

KC vs WKH Dream11 Team Prediction Japanese Premier League - Other T20 | The highest level of domestic cricket in Japan, the Japan Premier League T20 features representative teams from East, West, South and North Kanto as well as Kansai. The 2020 tournament takes place at the Sano International Cricket Ground over three days (July 25rd-25th). Each team plays every other team once followed by a final between the top two teams. The JPL is will be live streamed on the JCA website so fans can follow all the action. The Japan Premier League teams are made up of the best players from each of the Japan Cup T20 teams in their respective regions. Plenty of Japan national squad players feature in each squad as well as star players from several different countries. There will be four matches per day, starting at 10:30am on Thursday 23rd July with the Final scheduled for 2:30pm on Saturday 25th July. However Sunday 26th July has also been saved as a reserve day just in case the weather causes postponements.

KC vs WKH Japanese Premier League - Other T20 Live Streaming Details

Live-streamed worldwide JCA website

KC vs WKH Japanese Premier League - Other T20 Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

KC vs WKH Japanese Premier League - Other T20 Match Details

July 25 – 11:00 AM IST from Sano International Cricket Ground

KC vs WKH Japanese Premier League - Other T20 My Dream11 Team

KC vs WKH Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Chanaka Dushmantha

KC vs WKH Dream11 Team Batsmen: Mahmood ur Rahman, Tomoki Ota, Raheel Kano (CAPTAIN)

KC vs WKH Dream11 Team All-rounders: Akira Kuribayasi, Makoto Taniyama (VICE CAPTAIN), Koji Iwasaki

KC vs WKH Dream11 Team Bowlers: Harambage Sukita, Shahen Silva, Oshantha Nanayakkara, Takurou Hagihara

KC vs WKH Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Kansai Chargers : Makoto Taniyama, Akira Kuribayasi, Chanaka Dushmantha, Sota Wada (C), Harambage Sukita, Kohei Wakita, Kenjiro Iwamoto, Yuji Yamamoto, Ryuichi Ashida, Shahen Silva, Ikuya Nishioka.

West Kanto Hurricanes : Tomoki Ota (C), Wataru Miyauchi, Raheel Kano, Nozomi Tomizawa, Supun Nawarathna, Naotsune Miyaji, Rajan Karki, Oshantha Nanayakkara, Koji Iwasaki, Shogo Kimura, Takurou Hagihara.

Follow @CricketNext for more

Upcoming Matches

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more